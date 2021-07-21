Services for Ms. Katherine Raye "Pete" Wilhite will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at graveside, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Dale Moore officiating. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Ms. Katherine was born on Sept. 14, 1931, to Henry and Veda Wilhite. She passed away on July 18, 2021. Before …