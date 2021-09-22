New cases of coronavirus in Lauderdale County are on the decline with the county reporting just 49 positive infections for the week ending September 11, the most recent weekly data available, compared to 293 cases the week before.
The decline comes as Mississippi leads the nation in COVID-19 deaths per capita. In total, 9,353 Mississippians have died from COVID-19.
Statewide, Mississippi Department of Health reported an additional 1,557 cases Wednesday and an additional 22 deaths. Of the 22 deaths, 15 occurred September 14-21, and 7 occurred August 25 to September 12.
One of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Lauderdale County. The county has reported 11,501 cases and 303 deaths since the pandemic began.
Data from MSDH also show fewer hospitalizations than previous weeks. As of September 19, Mississippi hospitals reported 793 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection. Of those, 300 were in the ICU and 205 were on ventilators. The data show a significant reduction over the course of the month, with 1,543 hospitalizations being reported August 31.
Vaccination efforts are continuing throughout the state as health officials and public figures continue to promote vaccines as safe and effective coronavirus prevention. In Lauderdale County, 48 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 42 percent are fully vaccinated. Mississippi, however, remains one of the least vaccinated states, with 43 percent of residents fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate stands at 55 percent nationwide.
Vaccines are available from all county health departments, as well as many clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. To find a vaccine provider or schedule an appointment, visit vaccines.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.