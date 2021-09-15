Cases of coronavirus in Mississippi are on the decline after the state last month experienced on of its worst months of the pandemic. August saw more than 80,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19, but September data does not show that continuing.
Mississippi Department of Health reported 2,353 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday. An additional 39 deaths were reported for the period of Aug. 13 to Sept. 14. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers previously said deaths lag behind cases, and the state would continue to see deaths resulting from August cases for several weeks.
In Lauderdale County, a total of 11,244 cases of coronavirus have been reported since the pandemic began. The county has also recorded 292 deaths.
Weekly county trend data from Sept. 4, the most recent data available, show Lauderdale County is also seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases as the month moves on.
The county reported 173 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths during the week of Sept. 4, which is down from 446 new cases and five deaths during the week of August 28.
While cases have been going down, vaccination rates have been going up. MSDH data for Lauderdale County show 41 percent of residents are now fully vaccinated, a one percent increase over last week. Statewide, 42 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
State and local health officials continue to urge residents to take advantage of the free vaccine. Information on where to find vaccinations in your area can be found at vaccines.gov.
For residents testing positive for COVID-19, health officials are encouraging the use of monoclonal antibody treatments to reduce the severity of the infection. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs previously said monoclonal antibody treatments can reduce the need for hospitalization by more than 70 percent.
Monoclonal antibody treatments are available and more than 180 locations throughout the state. For more information about availability and eligibility, visit msdh.ms.gov.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, health officials are looking at the need for additional vaccinations to help residents combat the virus. Third doses, or booster shots, are currently available for Mississippians who are immunocompromised.
Residents who believe they may qualify for a booster shot can visit msdh.ms.gov to schedule an appointment or talk with their doctor about an additional vaccine dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.