COVID-19 case numbers are decreasing in Mississippi and in Lauderdale County.
Mississippi’s seven day rolling average of new cases is about 1,011. On Jan. 21, the seven day average was 1,896.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Friday 1,210 new cases of the coronavirus and 40 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 279,742 cases and 6,222 deaths.
In Lauderdale County, the seven day rolling average of new cases is about 25. On Jan. 21, the county’s seven day average was 52.
The state reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 6,487 cases.
Lauderdale County reported one additional death, which was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Dec. 13 and Jan. 28. The county has reported 213 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Mississippi has also been vaccinating its residents against COVID-19.
About 29.6% of Mississippians 65 and older have been vaccinated, according to data that State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs shared on Twitter Thursday. About 38.6% of Mississippians 75 and older have been vaccinated.
African Americans are underrepresented in the population of Mississippians that have been vaccinated. According to the data that Dobbs shared, African Americans comprise 19% of those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi. About 38% of the state’s population is Black.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: six new cases; 1,598 total cases since March. One additional death, which was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Dec. 13 and Jan. 28; 66 total deaths since March.
Newton County: six new cases; 2,104 total cases. No additional deaths; 49 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: eight new cases; 853 total cases. No additional deaths; 21 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 15 new cases; 3,611 total cases. No additional deaths; 162 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 238,176 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Jan. 31. The department also reported that there are 138 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
