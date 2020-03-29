COVID-19 testing site to open Wednesday in Meridian

A COVID-19 testing site is expected to open in Lauderdale County Wednesday morning at Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian.
The site will be located at the Sears Auto Center and is only open to Mississippi residents with an appointment, from Monday through Friday, Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett said.
Barrett said anyone who believes they may be infected must first call the Lauderdale County COVID-19 hotline at 601-474-3775 to speak with a doctor who will screen for symptoms.
If the doctor determines someone should be tested, the caller will receive an appointment time and a verification code and they must bring an ID to the testing site, Barrett said.
Those without an appointment will not be tested.
The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
