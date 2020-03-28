UPDATE: The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 15.

The agency reported 95 new cases statewide, bringing the total to 758. An additional death was reported on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 14.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and state department of health will open a mobile testing site Wednesday in Meridian.

The location has not been determined.

The appointment-only testing is free.

Mississippians who have been screened as being high risk of infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, who feel they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage smartphone app.

Those without a smartphone can call (601) 496-7200.

During the screening, a medical provider will determine the patient’s level of risk for having COVID-19 based on their symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. Anyone found to be high-risk for having coronavirus will receive an appointment to be tested at a collection site closest to them.

At the collection sites, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle window to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab.

Those being tested aren’t permitted to leave their vehicle. UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.

Appointments for testing will only be given to people who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and are determined to need testing. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases Total cases as of 6 p.m. March 28, 2020. County Cases Deaths Adams 7 Amite 4 Attala 9 Benton 4 Bolivar 11 Calhoun 3 Carroll 1 Chickasaw 10 Choctaw 5 Claiborne 1 Clarke 1 Clay 2 Coahoma 18 Copiah 8 Covington 1 Desoto 71 1 Forrest 19 Franklin 3 George 3 Grenada 3 Hancock 15 1 Harrison 43 1 Hinds 66 Holmes 13 1 Humphreys 2 Itawamba 3 Jackson 34 Jefferson 1 Jones 5 Kemper 1 Lafayette 13 Lamar 4 Lauderdale 15 Lawrence 5 Leake 5 Lee 21 1 Leflore 15 Lincoln 9 Lowndes 10 Madison 37 Marion 4 Marshall 13 Monroe 5 Montgomery 6 Neshoba 4 Newton 1 Noxubee 2 Oktibbeha 15 Panola 5 Pearl River 27 Perry 2 1 Pike 14 Pontotoc 3 Prentiss 4 Quitman 4 Rankin 35 1 Scott 7 Sharkey 1 Simpson 2 Smith 1 Sunflower 10 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 9 Tippah 23 2 Tunica 6 1 Union 3 Walthall 5 Warren 1 Washington 16 Webster 3 1 Wilkinson 12 2 Winston 4 Yalobusha 3 Yazoo 5 Total 758 14





Lauderdale County is likely to see “marked increases” in COVID-19 cases over the next week or two, Mississippi’s state health officer said Saturday.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs said he was concerned that the county’s number of cases almost immediately jumped from zero last week to 12 cases by Saturday.

“I know that there are more that are on the way, based on the number of tests that we have coming in,” Dobbs said. “That’s a bit of a concern. We’ve seen some localized disease outbreaks in the community.”

Dobbs did not tie any specific areas of the county or recent events to the illness and stressed that everyone should be cautious everywhere.

“Everybody’s at risk,” he said.

At a press conference with Meridian Mayor Percy Bland outside city hall, Dobbs said he met with city leaders and representatives from Rush Health Systems and Anderson Regional Medical Center to understand the area’s response plans and the ways the state can provide resources.

The state plans to bring in mobile drive-thru testing sometime this week, working with Meridian’s hospitals and the local emergency management agency, Dobbs said.

While the date and location for testing is not clear yet, residents would be screened for symptoms by phone or telehealth app and if needed, be given an appointment to be tested, Dobbs said.

Dobbs said the state’s stockpile for protective gear has been depleted.

“None of us have adequate protective gear for our healthcare workers. Unfortunately, that’s a real national struggle,” he said.

He urged the people of East Mississippi to continue to stick to recommended guidelines.

“These social distancing things are really important,” he said. “Don’t be around people you don’t have to be around. Don’t travel if you don’t have to travel.”

On Friday, Naval Air Station Meridian reported that a civilian employee working at the Navy Exchange (NEX) retail store tested positive for the virus. The employee, who was tested at a local hospital and is undergoing treatment there, had minimal contact with others, the base said in a news release.

The NEX main store and NEX Mini-Mart were closed for deep cleaning and employees were sent home, according to the Navy. The store was expected to reopen soon.

"In consultation with the State of Mississippi Public Health and Navy public health officials it was deemed that a quarantine for additional personnel was not needed due to the lack of exposure to other NEX employees/associates or patrons," the release said.

No COVID-19 testing is currently being conducted at NAS Meridian. Contact tracing is underway, according to the Navy.

Anderson Regional Medical Center confirmed Wednesday it was treating its first patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The following day, Rush Foundation Hospital confirmed its first case.

City order

The city of Meridian on Friday ordered the closure of non-essential businesses for two weeks. Among those considered non-essential in an executive order signed by the mayor are: theaters, gyms and recreation centers, museums, bowling alleys and skating rinks, and sporting and concert venues.

The city also announced that only essential city employees will report to work until April 20. The city listed essential operations as police, fire, public safety, water and wastewater.

A nightly curfew remains in effect in Meridian from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with exceptions for travel to and from work and pharmacies or for those seeking medical attention.

Lauderdale County leaders made no changes to the status of county facilities in a meeting Friday.

County offices remain open to the public with essential staff, with the exception of the Agri-Center, tax collector’s office and the Meridian/Lauderdale County Tourism Bureau. Certain tax collector office services are available online.

Visitors and employees will still be required to have their temperature checked and answer health screening questions before entering certain county buildings, including the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building and the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

People with concerns may call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline at 877-978-6453.