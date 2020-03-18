COVID-19 related closings and changes in East Mississippi

Here are some local businesses, organizations and events that have been affected by COVID-19.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
Lauderdale County facilities will reopen Thursday, March 19 with limited personnel.
E911 dispatch is closed to the public.
The Lauderdale Tax Collector’s office is closed to the public for the rest of the week. Staff will be processing mail and online tag renewals and taxes on Thursday and Friday.
The 10th Circuit Court District is closed through Friday March 27. Lauderdale County pre-trial conferences scheduled for March 20 are canceled and a Grand Jury scheduled for March 23 is canceled.
Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library is closed through Saturday.
City of Meridian Parks and Recreation suspended all indoor recreational activities, including the Meridian Activity Center, Velma Young Community Center and the Dentzel Carousel. Outdoor facilities such as athletic fields, playgrounds and parks will remain open.
EDUCATION
East Central Community College in Decatur will extend Spring Break for students taking on-campus classes through Friday, March 27. The extension of Spring Break applies to students only and the one-week class suspension applies to traditional, face-to-face classes only. ECCC students enrolled in online classes through MSVCC will continue with their regular schedule next week.
Meridian Community College has canceled all on-campus activities through the spring semester, including graduation. Campus rentals are canceled.
East Mississippi Community College canceled all campus activities and events for the remainder of the semester.
The University of West Alabama will move all on-campus classes online starting April 6. Classes on campus will continue to meet through March 20, and the school will close as scheduled for spring break March 23-27.
MSU Meridian suspended classes for the week after spring break, March 16-22. The suspension applies to students only; faculty and staff will continue with normal operating procedures.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service postponed all of its in-person events, trainings and meetings across the state. Resources are available at http://extension.msstate.edu/coronavirus.
FOOD AID
The Meridian Public School District and the The Boys and Girls Club offer grab and go lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club at 1717 45th Ave. and the Boys and Girls Club at Velma Young Park, 1530 24th St. All children 18 and under can receive a lunch at no cost. Children must be present to receive a meal.
The Enterprise School District is offering free to-go breakfast and lunch to all students under 18 from 11 a.m. to noon through Friday at the high school cafeteria. No eating is allowed on campus.
The Newton Municipal School District provides free to-go lunches for children ages 18 and under, including infants and toddlers from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Friday at all school cafeterias. Adults may purchase a meal for $4. No eating is allowed on campus.
The Union Public School District offers to-go meals, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Union High School. The meals are free for anyone 18 years old and younger, including infants and toddlers. Children do not have to be UPSD students and no identification is required, but children must be present to receive a meal. Adult meals are $3.50 (cash only).
Neshoba County Schools offers to-go meals, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neshoba Elementary School. The meals are free for anyone 18 years old and younger, including infants and toddlers. Children do not have to be NCSD students. Adult meals are $3.50 (cash only).
The Philadelphia Public School District is offering free to-go meals for any child 18 years and younger at the Philadelphia High School cafeteria. Children must be present to receive a meal. Adults may purchase a meal for $3.75, cash only. Breakfast is available from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Drive-thru lunches for Choctaw Tribal Schools students can be picked up at 11 a.m. through Friday at their respective schools.
The Kemper County School District is providing free to-go meals to all children 18 years and under from 10 a.m. to noon at both East Kemper Elementary and West Kemper Elementary through Friday.
The Quitman School District will being serving free lunch starting Thursday for all children 18 and under. A child must be present to receive a lunch and no more than 10 people can be in a receiving line at one time. Meals are offered at the following locations:
Quitman High School Cafeteria: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bus #1 Quail Run Apartments: 10:30-11:05 a.m.
McKenzie Apartments: 11:15-11:50 a.m.
Piggly Wiggly: 11:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bus #2 Desoto Fire Department 10:30-11:05 a.m.
Shubuta Fire Department 11:15-11:50 a.m.
Shubuta Apartments 11:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bus #3 Carmichael Fire Department 10:30-11:25 a.m.
Theadville Fire Department 11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bus #4 Pachuta Library 10:30-11:25 a.m.
Beaverdam Fire Department 11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wesley House
Families can stop at the Wesley House at 1520 Eighth Ave. from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Adults must present identification and will receive a food bag for children in their care. Quantities may be limited and food will be distributed based on availability.
The Wesley House will also distribute its regular family food bags on a drive thru basis. from 9 a.m. - noon daily and from 1- 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Other assistance will be handled on a case-by-case basis via fax and email. For more information, contact the Christian Relief Office at 601-485-4736 for this help. Donations may be sent to the Wesley House, P.O. box 1207, Meridian, MS 3930.
Cash Saver on Frontage Road in Meridian is offering free breakfast and sack lunches to children. Breakfast can be picked up from 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and lunch is served from 1-2 p.m. The child must be present to receive a meal, and there is a one meal per child limit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Lauderdale County Detention Facility suspended visitations. The doors to the county jail and administrative offices will be locked through the rest of the week and weekend.
All driver’s license stations are closed to the public, except for the nine Mississippi Highway Patrol district troop stations across the state until March 31, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety stated. The troop stations will provide only the following services: sex offender registry transactions, commercial driver’s license card renewals (no testing) and commercial driver’s license medical card updates. Visit www.dps.ms.gov for certain online transactions such as regular driver’s license renewals.
Mississippi Department of Corrections suspended the transfers of inmates from all county jails to MDOC custody until further notice. The action is in addition to the temporary suspension of visitation at all facilities with MDOC inmates as the MDOC establishes sanitation and prevention protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to an MDOC news release.
Kemper Regional Correctional Facility: all visitation is canceled until additional sanitation protocols are put in place.
HEALTH CARE FACILITIES
East Mississippi State Hospital temporarily suspended all off-campus visitors as a precautionary measure.
All four Mississippi State Veterans Homes implemented a no-visitor policy to comply with CDC, VA, Mississippi Department of Health, and state requirements established by Gov. Tate Reeves in response to the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
Bedford Care Centers, including its facility in Marion, are restricting visitors to all centers. Each Center has been equipped with additional computers and iPads offering alternative visitation opportunities including FaceTime and Skype. You may also schedule appointments to deliver personal items at the door. In addition to these precautions, essential employees and vendors are being screened for illness before entering the building.
The Queen City Nursing Center is heavily restricting visitors. “Do not visit if you are sick or in contact with someone sick,” said Joann Hawkins, director of nurses at the Queen City Nursing Home.
J.T. Champion Nursing Home is not accepting any visitors.
Anderson Regional Medical Center: Individuals who are sick should avoid coming to the hospital to visit patients. People who have traveled in the past 21 days to regions where COVID-19 is present, will not be permitted to visit the hospital until 14 days after their return.
All “well visits,” where a child does not receive vaccines are postponed. All “well visits,” including med checks, will be in the morning only and sick visits will only be in the afternoon, the clinic said. Staff will call families Saturday or Sunday to reschedule existing appointments. The clinic is asking families to call first if they have a fever and cough.
Rush Health Systems:
Rush Health Systems enacted a revised visitation policy for all hospitals and clinics. Visitation hours are from 7 a.m. -6 p.m. Visitation is limited to one adult per patient. No minor family members or visitors, ages 18 and under, will be allowed.
This means only one person may accompany a patient to the hospital, ambulatory clinic, or other offices for appointments or scheduled procedures. Due to the national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), Rush temporarily suspending visitor access into isolation rooms across the health system.
At Rush Foundation Hospital, there will be only three entrances for patients and visitors. Rush Foundation Hospital: main entrance through The Specialty Hospital of Meridian at 1314 19th Avenue; Rush Medical Group main entrance at 1800 12th Street; Rush Ambulatory Surgical Center. All visitors must check in at one of these points of entry and participate in a mandatory COVID-19 screening.
Patients and visitors will be screened for symptoms associated with respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) and asked about recent travel to an area identified as a location experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Visitors that meet any of these criteria will not be allowed to enter under any circumstances.
Restrictions and entry screenings also apply to patients and visitors needing to enter a hospital for a hospital-based clinic or procedure appointment.
Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference scheduled for March 19, at the MSU Meridian Branch has been postponed.
EVENTS
Relay for Life of Lauderdale County has been postponed. Information regarding a new date will be announced at a later time.
Mississippi Veteran Affairs has canceled the following events:
• Mississippi Vietnam Commemoration Ceremony at The Mississippi State Capitol; Thursday, March 19
• Women’s Veterans Symposium, Keesler Air Force Base; Friday, March 20
• Mississippi County Veterans Service Officer Training, Biloxi, MS; April 14-17
Women's Alliance of Meridian (WAM) Take a Tour at BWI scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed.
The 7th annual Martin Day scheduled for Saturday, March 28, is canceled.
The American Legion Post Poker Run Fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 28, in Decatur, is postponed. FMI: kc5aws@aol.com.
The State-Wide Vietnam War Commemoration scheduled for March 19, in Jackson, at the state Capitol is canceled.
The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience (The MAX) will be closed through Monday, March 23, President and CEO Mark Tullos Jr., president said Monday. Events affected include: all facility rentals; St. Patty’s Day at The MAX; Brown Bag Concert on Third Thursday; Guitar & Ceramics Classes; Make & Take, Mini Maestros Workshops; Blues Series, Aa’Keelah & The Beats; Gestalt Gardner Live – Felder Rushing; First Saturday – Food For Thought (All Activities – Studio Open House, Floral Demo, Art As Creative Healing, Plant Swap); Volunteer Picnic; Sipp & Savor (new date to be determined).
Meridian Little Theatre's "Murder on the Menu" Dinner Theatre, scheduled for March 26, 27, and 28 has been rescheduled to April 23, 24 and 25. MCC has canceled the remainder of their Arts and Letters series, therefore the Dinner Theatre will not conflict with their production of Hairspray.
The MSU Riley Center postponed Bruce Hornsby and Lula Del Ray shows. Tickets for the original events will be honored. New show dates will be posted at msurileycenter.com when announced. MSU is suspending all university-sponsored events and gatherings, including events sponsored by any registered student organization, through March 23.
At the Temple Theater, artist and songwriter Zach Williams’ headline tour “The Rescue Story Tour” has postponed its visit to Meridian until the fall. The concert, which will feature as special guest contemporary Christian music band We The Kingdom as well as Christian band CAIN, was scheduled to be held Sunday, March 29.
The Meridian Symphony Orchestra postponed Symphony Doo-Dah.
The Threefoot Festival in Meridian has been postponed to a later date, possibly in the fall.
Earth’s Bounty canceled its April 4 market, postponing the start of its season until May 2.
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service. Phone service is available 1-800-772-1213 or www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
AARP Tax-Aide programs that were scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays have been shut down nationwide due to the coronavirus. Sandra McMullan, AARP Tax-Aide Local Coordinator 601-692-2758
Bonita Lakes Mall events have been canceled including The Easter Bunny. This includes all common area events, outdoor events, and activities, until further notice.
The mall will operate between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday when the hours are 1 pm to 6 pm., until further notice.
Retailers and the theater may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures. Check the restaurant or store hours before visiting.
Pearl River Resort Properties in Choctaw and Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville announced closings effective March 17: The Buffet at Silver Star will close today at 4 p.m. and remain closed until further notice; Lucky’s at Bok Homa will provide “take out” only; The Spa and Salon at Silver Star will be closed until further notice; The Fitness Center at Golden Moon will be closed until further notice; The pools at Silver Star, Golden Moon, and Dancing Rabbit Inn will be closed until further notice; Entertainment at Starlight Lounge will be suspended until further notice; Entertainment at Silver Star Convention Center will be canceled until April 1 and will be reevaluated as needed;
Belk at Bonita Lakes Mall is closed until March 30, according to its website.
The Mississippi Museum of Art galleries are temporarily closed. The gardens will remain open.
The Meridian Freedom Project is closed this week, and the organization is looking at ways to provide meals and resources to children while schools are closed, Executive director Adrian Cross said.
Mississippi Power suspended customer disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning Sunday March 15.
Rotary Club of Meridian suspended its weekly Wednesday meetings until May 6.
The Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi (PERS) suspended visitors to the PERS building.
The Meridian Activity Center suspended all scheduled classes and activities until March 30. For more information, call 601-485-1812.
WORSHIP
The gospel concert featuring "The Kingsmen Quartet" at Salem Baptist Church, Lake, Sunday., March 29 has been canceled.
If you have a business, organization or event affected by COVID-19, please email editor@themeridianstar.com.
