COVID-19: HOW TO HELP

MAKE MASKS
Joann Fabric and Crafts at Bonita Lakes is partnering with local volunteers to help make masks for hospitals and health care workers. They are providing Take & Make bags to customers, with supplies contained in them to support these volunteers. Customers can take the Take & Make bags home, complete the project and can donate on their own, or bring back to Joann for them to donate. These are not for personal use.
GIVE BLOOD
College Park United Methodist Church located at 1103 MS-19 in Meridian will have an Emergency Blood Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
DON'T FLUSH
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is advising the public to not flush disinfecting wipes, paper towels or similar products in toilets, and to throw them in the trash instead.
The items can damage wastewater treatment and collection systems and create clogs, backups, pump failures, and sewer overflows, the agency said in a news release Monday.
“An increasing number of people are currently at home and consuming more wipes and paper towels than normal,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ interim executive director, in a statement. “We are advising people to remember that toilets and wastewater systems are not designed to process those types of things, which we consider to be trash.”
USE E-SCRIPTS
Mr. Discount and other phamacists are asking other customers to request e-scripts from their medical provider to avoid contact and potential contamination.
–Compiled by Cheryl Owens. Submit ideas on how to help during the COVID-19 pandemic to editor@themeridianstar.com.
