Courthouse project moves forward

Work on the new Lauderdale County Courthouse is moving forward with crews working inside the structure to build out offices and courtrooms.
In a work session Thursday, LPK Architects’ Jim Smith told the board of supervisors work is progressing, but weather has caused some delays.
“With all the cold weather and wet conditions we’re probably a couple of weeks behind schedule,” he said. “But the contract has not been extended. We’re going to try to make that up.”
The weather has also put a hold on some of the work on the exterior part of the building, but work on the inside is rapidly progressing. Crews are hanging sheetrock, installing lighting and preparing the space for more finished details, Smith said.
“There’s not a whole lot of work being done on the outside, mainly because of the weather, and we’re really not ready for it right now,” he said. “But as we move into the inside of that building, you’ll see that there is going to be quite a bit of work going on.”
Smith previously told supervisors the amount of change visible on the exterior of the building would slow as crews moved to flesh out the inside of the courthouse structure. Although it may look like nothing is being done, he said, the project is still moving forward.
Smith said the courthouse has been connected to the power grid, and crews are working to get where electricity can be turned on. Having power, he said, will allow workers to turn on the building’s HVAC systems and remove moisture that had been delaying some of the more humidity-sensitive materials.
The project, Smith said, is still well within the $50 million budget supervisors set for the new government complex, which includes both the courthouse and the new sheriff’s department.
Figures presented to the board Thursday showed the project still has over $3 million in unencumbered funds, with about $500,000 set aside for landscaping and $2 million for the future boulevard that will connect the complex to 22nd Avenue. The project also has about $750,000 set aside as a contingency.
In the near future, Smith said LPK plans to present packages for signage and landscaping to the board for review. To cut costs, he said the plan is to package landscaping for the courthouse with landscaping along the planned boulevard.
“I think we’ll get a better price if we do them both together,” he said.
Right now, Smith said the plan is to begin advertising for the landscaping package in February.
