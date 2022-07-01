Lauderdale County supervisors are discussing enforcement of the county’s debris policy after some residents saw limbs picked up while others did not.
In a work session Thursday, Road Manager Rush Mayatt said the board needs to have the same rules for everybody.
“Probably two years ago, we adopted a policy that we were not going to pick up debris for county residents,” he said. “However, it seems like over the past few months I’ve been getting a ton of calls.”
While some county employees are following the policy, Mayatt said, others are continuing to pick up limbs and debris. Understandably, he said, residents who were told 'no' get upset when they see others being told yes.
“I think we need to evaluate what we got here and make sure we’re all sending the same message and on the same page,” he said. “What I don’t want is for people to have different routes that they’re taking to accomplish what they’re seeking as far as debris.”
Supervisor Jonathan Wells agreed the county needs to have equal treatment for all residents.
“I don’t want to be telling my folks 'no', and it’s happening over somewhere else,” he said.
Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said the county’s policy does outline some exceptions for areas designated as storm damaged and other emergency situations, but outside of those areas, it would be difficult for the county to pick up limbs and debris within the law.
“You have those areas that are declared that we can work in that it’s completely permissible for us to do that,” he said. “But when we get outside doing that and then you’re talking about improvements to private property, and we’re not supposed to be doing that.”
If residents put debris out in the road where the county is forced to pick them up, Thaggard said the county should charge the landowner for the cost of the cleanup.
One thing the county could consider doing, Mayatt said, is establishing a collection site for limbs and debris. Rankin and Jackson counties have already established similar programs the board could use as a model, he said.
“All those places have sites designated for people to take debris where they’re not charged,” he said. “And there is beneficial use that comes out of that debris.”
Mayatt said the limbs could easily be turned into compost or topsoil for use in county projects.
Setting up a collection site would take several months, Mayatt said, with a permit needed from Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, signage and other environmental regulations to meet before collections could begin. The soonest a collection point could be active, he said, would likely be early next year.
