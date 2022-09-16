County to put marijuana on ballot after successful petition

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

DeAndrea Delaney, a Mississippi businesswoman with companies that sell hemp products carries a big green marijuana leaf flag May 25, 2021, in an area near both the Mississippi Capitol and the state Supreme Court building in Jackson after speaking at a protest about a recent state Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Mississippi's initiative process and overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November 2020.