Residents driving along Highway 39 may see a growing collection of heavy equipment, police cruisers and trucks at the Lauderdale County Road Maintenance Department as the county looks to auction off its old or unneeded equipment.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt has been working with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and other county departments to stage surplus vehicles and equipment at the road department’s barn prior to opening the auction.
On Monday, Mayatt said the county’s items will be listed on the online auction service, auctiontime.com, and should be advertised beginning sometime this week. Items will be advertised for several weeks, he said, with the auction being held near the end of the month.
Those looking to physically inspect the vehicles and equipment will need to contact TraxPlus, which is handling the auction for the county, Rush said.
In other business, the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors Monday approved a $2,095,000 project to overhaul the HVAC systems at the county Department of Human Services building and E-911. Both systems are well passed their usable life and need replacing.
The board accepted a bid from McLain Plumbing and Electrical Services, Inc. to do the work. McLain bid $1,505,000 for the DHS building and $590,000 for E-911.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty said in a work session last week the county had earmarked $2 million of its allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the HVAC upgrades. The county will need to add an additional $95,000 to the pot to complete the project.
In bidding the projects, the county asked contractors to also give a cost for an HVAC project at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. The board opted not to move forward with that project due to the $250,000 cost.
Supervisor Josh Todd said moving forward with the Agri-Center now did not make sense, but he wanted to revisit the project later.
“I still would like to get to a point where we can do the Agri-Center also,” he said. “I don’t want us to forget about it.”
The board will also need to make some decisions on temporary DHS offices during the HVAC project as the work is expected to interfere with the day-to-day operations.
