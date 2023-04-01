As residents look to clear fallen limbs and trees from their yards following last weekend’s storms, Lauderdale County officials on Thursday discussed how they will handle the storm cleanup effort.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said some areas of the county were heavily damaged by severe weather that pummeled the region with heavy rain, hail and damaging winds March 24 and again on Sunday.
The Collinsville and Suqualena communities were hit hard, Mayatt said, along with parts of King Road and some of Marion. With the size and scope of the damage, he said he felt the county needed to get involved.
“I just don’t see, after seeing all the damage, residents of Lauderdale County being able to handle all the large debris without assistance,” he said.
In addition to damage to private property, Mayatt said he counted at least 28 roads where crews needed to remove fallen trees or storm debris.
Mayatt said he is working to draw up plans to pick up storm debris from the affected areas. In the coming days, he said he will send out directions to residents on where to stack storm debris and dimensions for how limbs should be cut for pick-up.
Under his plan, Mayatt said county residents will have 30 days to get any storm debris cut to parameters and hauled to the curb. After the 30 days, he said, county road crews will begin picking up the debris and disposing of it.
The county previously tried a similar storm cleanup program after tornadoes damaged southern parts of the county in 2022. Mayatt said he wants to build on that effort, with some modifications, for this year’s storms.
Debris pick-up will be limited to the affected areas, Mayatt said, and will not be county-wide. Additionally, he said, any contractors hired to remove fallen limbs or trees will be responsible for disposing of the debris themselves.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there may be some local volunteers available to assist elderly or disabled residents with storm debris. The county can call on outside volunteer organizations for help, he said, but many of those volunteers are already deployed in Rolling Fork, Amory and other areas of the state that were destroyed by the storms.
Barrett said he would like to make do with local volunteers if possible to avoid drawing much-needed resources away from truly devastated communities around the state.
Mayatt said more information about the debris pick-up will be released as the details were finalized. Parameters and schedules will be made available through the Lauderdale County Road Department’s Facebook page as well as local media.
