Lauderdale County supervisors on Monday began the process of finding a security company to provide guards at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
The Board of Supervisors previously discussed the county’s current contract with APS security, which has been providing security to the courthouse and the Department of Human Services building for several years.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told the board previously APS had asked to renegotiate its contract with the county due to difficulty finding workers at the current pay scale.
Board Attorney Lee Thaggard on Monday said APS had been the only security company in the area when the contract was previously awarded. Now, he said, there was a second company.
“I think they were the only contractor,” he said. “Now there is another contractor that is in the area also.”
By advertising for bids, the county hopes to let local security companies compete for the county’s business and get the best service for the best price.
In other business, the Board of Supervisors:
•approved a request from Lauderdale County School District to repair the dumpster area at Clarkdale Attendance Center;
•issued a proclamation declaring May 15-21 as Police Appreciation Week; and,
•recognized Mississippi Association of Supervisors Scholarship winner Nina Hay.
