Lauderdale County, along with much of the state, is seeing levels of COVID-19 infections climb as the highly contagious B.A. 5 variant moves through the region.
B.A. 5, a sub-variant of Omicron, is highly contagious and resistant to RNA vaccines such as the Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccines.
As cases rise, MSDH is urging to take precautions based on the transmission levels in their community. For Lauderdale County, which has high transmission, residents are urged to wear masks in indoor public places, get tested if symptoms present and stay up-to-date on the Covid-19 vaccine and boosters.
MSDH data show moderate to high transmission levels in the majority of Mississippi’s 81 counties. As of July 25, 389 people were hospitalized for Covid-19 infection of which 46 were in the ICU.
In total, 870,560 cases and 12,609 deaths have been reported in Mississippi since the pandemic began.
On Monday, MSDH announced at-home testing kits were available for pickup at all county health departments. Each family is eligible to receive eight tests per month at no cost.
Those unable to go to their local health department can have tests mailed to them by visiting covid.gov.
Covid vaccines continue to be widely available, with eligibility expanded to everyone six months and older. Booster shots are also available for those five and up.
More information about the Covid-19 vaccines or to find a local vaccination site, visit vaccines.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.