County starts culvert swap on Marion Drive

Motorists traveling Marion Drive will need to take a slight detour for the next few weeks as Lauderdale County road crews work to replace an aged culvert along the route.
In a meeting Tuesday, Marion Mayor Larry Gill said he had been notified via text that county crews were beginning work on the replacement project.
The Marion Drive project is the first step in a larger infrastructure project for the small town. Lauderdale County was awarded $1.1 million from the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund last year to replace an aging bridge on Dale Drive. The bridge, which is just south of the Hamasa Temple Shrine, is one of the most heavily trafficked bridges in the county.
Once Dale Drive is closed, Marion Drive is expected to absorb a large portion of its traffic through the town, making the culvert replacement a critical step in reducing the disruption the project will have on area residents.
Gill said talks have been ongoing with the owners of property bordering the Dale Drive bridge about right-of-way acquisition and temporary access. Construction crews, he said, will need some additional space beyond the tradition right-of-way to maneuver while the project is ongoing. Once the project is complete, that land will be given back to its owners.
“They just want to borrow it,” he said.
The Dale Drive project is expected to begin this summer with the construction phase lasting 8-12 months, Gill said. The project, while necessary, will be an inconvenience for residents, and the town is asking for patience as it works through the infrastructure project.
“It’s going to be a trying time,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.