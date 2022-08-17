Lauderdale County residents will get a chance to weigh in on new districts for county supervisors and justice court judges as the county is set to hold a public hearing on redistricting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 22.
In a recent work session, the Board of Supervisors heard from Parker Berry, of Butler Snow LLP, about the redistricting changes they could expect. The 2020 census showed Lauderdale County had a population of 71,933, which would put the population of an ideal district at 14,387, Berry said.
“Our parameters are plus or minus 5% within that range,” he said.
District 1, Berry said, was 226 people or 1.5% above the ideal population size. District 2 was 71 people or 0.5% above the ideal population size. District 3 was up by 1,150 people or 7.97%, he said.
“We need to lose some population from District 3,” he said.
District 4 was down 9.3% or 1,350 people below the ideal population size, and District 5 was 97 people or 0.67% down.
To know if redistricting is necessary, counties can add the deviation percentage from their largest district, which would be District 3, to the deviation percentage from their smallest district, which would be District 4, Berry said. For Lauderdale County, he said, the result is a deviation of 17.34%.
“The Supreme Court says you can’t exceed 10% or otherwise you need to redistrict under the one person one vote requirement of the constitution,” he said.
Under the redistricting plan draw up by Butler Snow, a portion of West Dalewood would move from District 1 to District 2, Berry said. Additionally, the area south of Royal Road would move from District 3 to District 4.
Since the July 17 work session, additional small changes have been made by Butler Snow, supervisors or at the request of the election commission, Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said. The changes have brought the deviation down to 2.64%, well under the allowed 10% maximum.
In a work session August 11, the board of supervisors looked over maps of the proposed changes and agreed to move forward with a public hearing. The board also reviewed maps of the districts for justice court judges and county constables.
At the public hearing, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 22 at the Lauderdale County Annex, county residents will have an opportunity to review the redistricting plan and weigh in on the proposed changes.
The Board of Supervisors will consider feedback from residents as they move toward finalizing the redistricting plans.
City of Meridian Redistricting
As Lauderdale County looks to finalize its redistricting plan, the City of Meridian is beginning the process of redrawing the boundaries for each ward.
In a work session Aug. 9, council members heard from East Central Planning and Development District Community Development Director Jennifer Buford about the redistricting assistance ECPDD could offer the city.
ECPDD, Buford said, has been offering redistricting help to counties and municipalities since 1980 and has the experience needed to make the process run smoothly.
“We’ve worked with the Department of Justice in submitting plans. We’ve worked with Secretaries of State,” she said. “After the law changed we’ve still worked in getting the redistricting plans completed.”
Buford encouraged council members to review ECPDD’s proposal for redistricting services and reach out if there were any questions. The District recently completed its redistricting plans for county supervisors and could be available to begin the City of Meridian’s redistricting as soon as September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.