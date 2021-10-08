The percent of Lauderdale County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has seen slow but steady growth. As of Friday, data from Mississippi Department of Health show 44 percent of residents were fully vaccinated, and 49 percent were had received at least one dose.
On Sept. 29, 43 percent of residents were vaccinated and 48 percent had received at least one dose. Vaccinations have been rising at a rate of one percent per week since Sept. 8, when 40 percent of Lauderdale County residents were fully vaccinated.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs in August tweeted MSDH had a goal of vaccinating 2.2 million, or 73 percent of Mississippians. So far, 1.3 million, or 45 percent have received a full vaccine regimen.
Lauderdale County has recorded an additional 157 cases and two deaths since Sept. 29. MSDH data show the county has seen 11,837 coronavirus cases and 310 deaths since the pandemic began. Statewide, 494,271 COVID-19 cases have been reported and 9,811 Mississippians have died from the disease.
Cases and Hospitalizations Decline
New coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have continued to decline going into October. Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,529 cases for the week of Sept. 28 - Oct. 4, down from 8,426 the week previously.
On Friday, MSDH reported 601 new cases and 33 deaths. Daily new cases surged with the Delta variant with the highest number of cases reported Aug. 19 at 5,021.
Hospitalizations have also continued to go down since the height of the Delta variant. On Friday, MSDH showed 404 Mississippians were hospitalized with coronavirus infection. Of those, 152 were in the ICU and 90 were on ventilators. A month ago, on Sept. 9, 1,177 Mississippians were hospitalized. Of those, 417 were in the ICU and 291 were on ventilators.
Both cases and deaths continue to be among unvaccinated Mississippians. Of the 5,529 cases reported Sept. 28 - Oct. 4, 96 percent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents. MSDH reported an additional 211 deaths in the same period, 86 percent of which were unvaccinated.
Vaccination efforts are continuing throughout the state to help protect Mississippians from COVID-19. To find a vaccine provider or schedule and appointment, visit vaccines.gov.
