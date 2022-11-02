County schools plan security upgrades

The Lauderdale County School District plans to improve security on its campuses by using a federal safety prevention grant.
Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3 million from the School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, of which LCSD will receive $498,744.
“I believe receiving this grant will allow us to ensure that we’re doing our very best to keep our students safe,” said John-Mark Cain, LCSD Superintendent.
“The key word is being prepared," he said. "I wish we could say we can prevent everything that happens, but we've got to be prepared and be able to know what our game plan is if something happens on our school campuses.”
“We're very mindful that we can’t control every situation, but if something ever does happen, we’ll have the state of mind to respond to it accordingly,” Cain emphasized.
This grant allows the district to coordinate better with local law enforcement and to provide additional safety training to staff.
Most importantly, school leaders plan to close off some exits and entryways to control the flow of people on the campuses.
LCSD safety support specialist Russell Keene said most of the campuses were built in the 1960s, and that over time, wear and tear can become a safety issue.
“There are pockets of things we need to address,” Keene said. “Currently, some of our doors are just worn out. The grant will allow us to put more safety features in those doors.”
“We also plan to address things like fencing and gates, but more recently, we've seen during our safety drill that we need to upgrade the two-way radios that we have on the campuses and in the buses to sharpen our communication because, at the end of the day, we have to protect our kids,” Keene added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.