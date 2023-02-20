Nearly a year after two separate tornadoes heavily damaged the Clarkdale school campus, the Lauderdale County School District Board of Education has approved a bid to begin work on replacing the roofs on several buildings.
Surveying the damage, bidding the projects and getting approval from the insurance company has caused a lengthy delay in repairing the buildings.
At Thursday night’s monthly school board meeting, the board approved awarding a contract to Cross Roofing to begin work on re-roofing six buildings and replacing the 3-tab shingles with architectural shingles. The project should begin later this spring but crews will work around the days of state testing so as not to interfere, architect Arjen Lagendijk told board members.
The project is expected to cost more than $260,000.
The Clarkdale campus was heavily damaged last spring by two different tornadoes. One on March 30 struck the softball field, causing extensive damage to the field fence, home dugout, home bleachers, press box and restrooms. A few weeks later, another tornado swept through campus causing roof damage to at least nine buildings, water damage to other buildings and more damage to the athletic facilities.
Clarkdale Elementary’s Building 300 will not have to be demolished but the entire roof structure will have to be removed and rebuilt, along with a lot of repainting, ceiling and floor work done to the building, according to Adam Foreman, director of operations for the district. The heating, cooling and ventilation systems also will need significant work.
Building 300 will not be ready by the start of the 2023-2024 school year, he said. Classes and offices that were in that building have now been relocated to various places on campus and in modular structures outside.
Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said the district is making sure the integrity of Building 300 is safe for students and that working being done is not just a patch job.
“We went to bat for our boys and girls on the Clarkdale campus and we won,” he said.
Work still needs to be completed to repair Clarkdale girls’ softball field. Currently, the team is playing home games at a field on Valley Road.
“Our goal for them is to be back on the field for 2024,” Foreman said.
Renovations and improvements to the softball fields at both Southeast High School and Northeast High School are both taking longer than expected due to supply chain issues, but should be completed this spring, he said.
At the meeting, the county school board also approved a bid, the lowest submitted, from Gulf Services Contracting Inc. of Mobile, Ala., to demolish the interior of the former Peavey Service Warranty building on Highway 11/80 near the Industrial Park.
The district purchased the building from Peavey Electronics in order to renovate the property and turn it into a centralized LCSD Career & Technical Education Center.
The demolition should begin in early March and is expected to cost more than $160,000. It will open up the building’s interior to make it more conducive for the district’s vocational and technical classes.
In other news, the school district will expand its pre-kindergarten program next school year by adding a second Pre-K class at each of its four elementary schools due to an overwhelming response from parents during registration in January, Dr. Cain announced.
He said the district received 231 Pre-K applications during registration. Pre-K is for children who are at least age 4 by Sept. 1.
Each of the four new classes will have 20 students, doubling its current pre-kindergarten capacity, Dr. Cain said.
The district will be hiring a teacher and assistant for each class, he noted.
The expansion is being funded through a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education.
The school board voted to purchase eight new school buses for the district at a cost of $103,000 per bus, Dr. Cain said. The buses are being paid for by pandemic relief money through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.
In other business, the school board approved the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year with the first day back set for Thursday, Aug. 3, for students whose last name begins with the letters A-K and Friday, Aug. 4, for students L-Z last names.
Only two distance learning days are planned for next year’s calendar, both on a Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Jan. 31. Fall break will be Oct. 9-10 with a week-long spring break from March 11-15, 2024. Christmas break will run from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3 for students.
