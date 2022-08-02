Several large projects throughout Lauderdale County moved forward Monday as the board of supervisors awarded the projects to contractors.
Two contracts were awarded for road repairs as part of a road improvement package, including a $406,729 to Vance Brothers Inc. for micro-surfacing and $999,314 to APAC for asphalt overlay.
In a work session Thursday, Road Manager Rush Mayatt told the board about 11 miles of road was included in the micro-sealing package, which includes parts of Butts Road, Old Hwy 19 Southeast and Point Wanita Road.
The asphalt overlay project included Northeast Industrial Park Road and 20th Street Extension, Mayatt said.
“After going back and looking at some of our estimates, that number as well is not that far off,” he said.
A third contract for scrub sealing roads did not receive any bids, Mayatt said, and would have to be re-bid.
“The main reason we did not get any bids was just contractor and labor shortage, all the things we’ve been experiencing,” he said.
In Monday’s meeting, the board of supervisors also moved forward with a new sound system package for the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty said the current sound system was one of, if not the most frequent complaints about the facility.
“That’s the number one or number two complaint, depending who you ask, with our agri-center,” he said.
The board approved a $172,411 bid from MS Audio, LLC, from Clinton, to redo the Agri-Center’s sound system with an additional $1,200 addendum.
Lafferty said the addendum was to add a feature that would disable the sound system in the event of a fire alarm.
“The difference with that addendum is in the original plans they did not account for if a fire alarm goes off it will immediately cut off the sound system,” he said.
The county previously discussed the Agri-Center in September as supervisors looked for ways to spend the county’s $14 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lafferty said the board could still decide to use ARPA funds but the cost of the project was being allocated from the Agri-Center budget.
“Back when the scope was so limited that we thought that we would have to be very creative in spending that $14 million, that was one of the things that was on the list,” he said.
Lafferty said there was still time for the board to discuss the project and decide whether or not to fund the project from ARPA money or county funds.
