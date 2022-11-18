The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on Thursday addressed the claims docket and advanced money to several grant funds ahead of Thanksgiving week.
The board previously rescheduled its regular meeting, which would have been held Monday, to Thursday to avoid meeting during the holiday week.
During the meeting, the board approved several advances from the general fund to grant funds to get the ball rolling on projects. The advances are standard practice for the county and are repaid to the general fund once grant funds are deposited.
Supervisors voted to advance $25,000 to the Homeland Security Grant fund, $100,000 to the NAS Wildlife Fence Grant fund and $100,000 to the Kewanee Site-DIP Grant fund.
The NAS Wildlife Fence is a joint project between Lauderdale County and Naval Air Station Meridian that has been ongoing for some time. The project was delayed after estimates for the project came in far above what the initial grant would cover.
More funding was secured earlier this year, and the project is back underway.
Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said the total grant award was around $2.3 million, which included both the construction costs and engineering fees for the project.
The Kewanee Site-DIP Grant fund is another grant the county is set to receive. The grant funds are intended to go toward environmental and feasibility studies at the Kewanee megasite.
DIP grants, which are made under the Mississippi Development Infrastructure Program, are administered by the Mississippi Development Authority to help counties and municipalities fund projects that promote economic growth.
Funding for DIP grants are received from state bonds issued by the legislature.
At the Dec. 5 meeting, the board is expected to formally adopt the outcome of the medical marijuana referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. Thaggard said the election results were not certified in time to be added to Thursdays meeting.
In other business, the board of supervisors:
•approved micro-sealing part of Old Hwy 19 SE where the road crosses Hwy 19 South in Whynot. The cost of the project was quoted at $15,391.27. and,
•Included in the minutes three petitions for the county to order private properties be cleaned or have the county clean them at 7784 State Blvd Extension, 5727 Oak Street and 7338 State Blvd Extension. The board is expected to vote on issuing the orders at a future board meeting.
