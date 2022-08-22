County notes progress on road, bridge projects

Multiple road and bridge projects are ongoing throughout Lauderdale County, and the Board of Supervisors are working to make sure they all stay on track.
In a recent work session, the board heard from Engineering Plus Engineer Richmond Alexander and Road Manger Rush Mayatt about where each of the county projects stood.
Lizelia Road
As the ongoing project to replace a bridge on Lizelia Road with a concrete box culvert nears completion, Road Manager Rush Mayatt told the board the project is presenting another challenge.
About a year ago, Mayatt said, the board of supervisors approved a project to resurface Lizelia Road with fresh asphalt. Although the board gave the green light for work to begin, the asphalt overlay project was delayed while the bridge replacement project was underway.
A third project, a safety improvement project being done through Mississippi Department of Transportation, also includes work on Lizelia Road, Mayatt said. The safety project includes striping, installing reflectors and updating signage along the road to help drivers avoid accident.
“What I don’t want to happen or what is apparent is about to happen is they’re going to move in, stripe all that, put new reflectors up only for us to come back in a short period of time and overlay a large portion of Lizelia Road,” he said.
It would be a waste of time, resources and money if MDOT installed the reflectors and painted lines only for the county to come back and cover up all of the work with fresh asphalt, Mayatt said.
With permission from the board, Mayatt said the county’s paving crew would overlay Lizelia Road from Marion to Briarwood. The paving crews would not pave the section of road from Old Country Club Road to Van Zyverden Road, which is set to be paved by the contractor as part of the bridge replacement.
Mayatt said the paving crews would work quickly to get the paving done as MDOT was set to begin its work Monday.
“If we can make it all work, it’ll be fantastic,” he said. “And it’s probably exactly what’s needed.”
The county is also making plans to turn two additional bridges on Lizelia Road into box culverts. Alexander said that project is in its early design phase.
Meehan-Savoy Road
A bridge replacement project on Meehan-Savoy Road is nearing completion, Alexander said. The road is back open to the public and on August 10 the contractor did striping on the road, which was the last item needing to be complete.
After some time for the paperwork to catch up, he said he would schedule a final inspection. A few touch-up items, such as grassing, would likely need to be completed before the project could be fully closed out.
Buntin Gunn Road
On Buntin Gunn, Alexander said, a construction inspection was performed with inspectors from the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction on August 10. Similar to Meehan-Savoy Road, a few items would need to be touched up and a final inspection performed.
Buntin Gunn is back open to the public, and the county will soon be able to sign off on the project.
Will Garrett Road
A final inspection for Will Garrett Road was performed August 10, and a part from grassing and a few other issues, the project is complete. Alexander said Engineering Plus would begin work to close out the project.
Pine Springs Road
A new project the board of supervisors approved in its August 1 meeting was signed off on by the Office of State Aid Road Construction, Alexander said. The project, which will include replacing one bridge and eliminating another, is in its design phase.
The Pine Springs Road project had initially called for two bridge replacements, but the county realized ditching could be used in lieu of one of the bridges. By eliminating the second bridge, the board of supervisors will be able to repurpose the funds for that bridge for other projects.
Betts Radcliff Road
The contractor has completed a punch list of final touches given by the county. Alexander said he was working on the final close out of the project.
“We’ve just got to submit the final pay estimate for the contractor and green plans, and we can close that one out with State Aid,” he said.
Royal Road
A joint project between Lauderdale County and the City of Meridian to replace a bridge over Gallagher Creek on Royal Road is ready to bid. Alexander said the county would be ready to begin advertising and set a bid date for sometime during the week of September 19.
Byrd-Doerner Road
The plans and design are finished for a bridge project on Byrd-Doerner Road, Alexander said. The county will need to accept two easements, and then the project can be advertised for bid, he said.
At some point in the future, Alexander said, Collinsville Water Association will need to relocate their water line to allow access to the project. The cost for the relocation was quoted not to exceed $3,500.
Wildcat Road
The plans for a project on Wildcat Road are finished and have been approved by the Office of State Aid Road Construction, Alexander said. The county has one easement from the Lauderdale County School District and is in the process of procuring a second easement needed for the project.
Once the easements are secured and the utility permits issued, the project will be ready to go, he said.
Zero Road
A bridge project on Zero Road is in the works and is currently in the design phase, Alexander said.
Dale Drive
The county received notice a bridge replacement project on Dale Drive was recently approved by the Mississippi Transportation Commission for funding under the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair program. After signing a memorandum of understanding with MDOT, Alexander said the county would begin with the design and engineering stages of the project.
The bridge, which is between the Hamasa Temple Shrine and Eastgate Tire & Service Center, is expected to cost about $1.1 million.
