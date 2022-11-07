Lauderdale County is moving forward with plans to lay fresh asphalt and add striping along several county roads.
In a meeting Monday, the board of supervisors approved projects to overlay sections of road on Pinehill Drive, Oak Street, Lockard Lake Road, Lockwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Road, Woodland Circle, Fox Meadow Drive, Village Lane, Village Circle, Cottonwood Lane, Van Zyverden Road and Newell Road.
The cost of the paving was estimated at $263,200 for all roads except for Van Zyverden and Newell roads. Road Manager Rush Mayatt told supervisors in a work session Thursday that the county’s software that keeps track of road repairs did not have those two roads measured out.
Once the distance is measured, Mayatt said he could provide supervisors with a good estimate of how much Van Zyverden and Newell would add to the total.
The paving project is set to be paid from the county’s bond funds.
On Monday, the board also approved a package of roads for striping, which are the yellow lines down the center and white lines on the sides of each road. The county accepted a quote for the project from McCraney’s Striping & Seal Coating LLC for a total of $281,294.80.
Roads included in the striping package were Valley Road, Old Hwy. 19, Butts Road, Point Wanita Road, NE Industrial Park Road and 20th Street Ext.
Mayatt said residents could look for the striping work to begin within the next month.
“They’re trying to order materials today,” he said.
Striping work is also being done on Lizelia Road, which was recently paved, Mayatt said. Crews were scheduled to apply the striping and reflectors to the road Monday.
ARPA Grants
While road work is progressing, Mayatt said unfortunately the county’s water and sewer project is not. Lauderdale County’s application for one-to-one matching American Rescue Plan Act funds was not approved in the first round of funding by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
The matching funds were part of a $450 million appropriation by the state legislature to help local governments fund needed repairs in water and sewer infrastructure.
Nonprofit newsroom Mississippi Today first reported Friday cities and counties applied for more than $435 million, and the first round of funding awarded about $180 million.
The county had previously applied for almost $2 million in matching funds to route water and sewer infrastructure along the Jimmie Rodgers Parkway. Installing water and sewer lines were intended to make the area more attractive to industries looking to invest in the county’s industrial park.
While the county’s project was not funding, the City of Meridian was awarded just under $9 million for projects related to the city’s EPA Consent Decree. When pooled with the city’s funds, more than $19 million will be available for consent decree projects that did not have to come from Meridian residents.
With about $270 million left for a second round of funding, Mayatt said he was optimistic about the county’s chances for its project to be approved as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.