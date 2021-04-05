County moves ahead on courthouse project

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on Monday accepted several bids for parts of the planned county government complex project. The county plans to build the complex at the site of the old Village Fair mall on 22nd Avenue.
The building will serve as the county’s courthouse and will also house the offices of the tax collector, the tax assessor, the district attorney and other officials.
The county also plans to renovate the former LabCorp building that was near the old mall. The sheriff’s department, E-911 and other entities will use the building, so the county is calling it the public safety building.
On Monday, supervisors accepted bids for two projects involving the courthouse complex and one involving the public safety building.
The board accepted a bid of $571,000 from D&E Construction for the Lauderdale County Government Complex Early Site and Utility Package, which involves crushing the concrete piled up on the 22nd Avenue site and preparing the property for the building’s foundation, according to county administrator Chris Lafferty.
The board also accepted a bid of $793,000 from Construction Services Inc. to install the complex’s pilings, which are vertical elements of the building’s foundation that extend deep into the ground.
In addition, the board accepted a bid of $445,475 from Construction Services Inc. for demolition work on interior of the public safety building.
Lafferty didn't have an estimate on when work will begin on the public safety building, as the county is working on a contractual agreement for the project.
The county has already done some work on the 22nd Avenue property, as it demolished the old Village Fair mall last year. The county bought the property in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.