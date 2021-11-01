Lauderdale County supervisors are looking to get the ball rolling on several road striping projects to increase safety and improve the look of county roads.
In a work session Thursday, engineer Richmond Alexander told the board road inspectors with Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction had recently been in the county and given roads a good report overall.
“He was very complimentary of the condition of the roads,” Alexander said. “The main comment on them was striping. The roads, several of them need respiring.”
Several striping and safety packages for county roads are already in the works.
Supervisors on Monday approved a $131,299 bid from McCraney Striping to complete striping work on State Boulevard Extension, Center Grove Road, Causeyville Road, King Road and Walker Bottom Road.
Lauderdale County Road and Bridge Coordinator Ryan Mosley said the striping project will include painting lines on the roads and installing reflectors to improve safety. The contractor, he said, will have 30 days to complete the striping once the paperwork is received.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said Thursday the project doesn’t cover all of the county’s striping needs, but additional striping projects were in the works and will likely be put out for bids in the next several months.
“This was kind of a rush to do because we’ve got quite a few long roads that need to be striped,” he said. “What we are going to do is either go out with turn bids or put out another bid sometimes in the next month or two.”
Additionally, Mayatt said, the county is expecting to open bids on Nov. 15 for a large road safety grant project through Mississippi Department of Transportation. The project, he said, has been in the works for several years and is now ready to be done.
“We’re at a point where it’s finally about to be bid out and be done,” he said. “And it will be really nice. There’s some different style reflectors that we’ve never used, to my knowledge, some innovated materials they’re going to be using. It should be really good for all the roads that are included.”
Road striping is an important part of maintaining county roads, Mayatt said, and the upcoming projects should go a long way to improving safety for county residents.
“Striping, it’s very important,” he said.
