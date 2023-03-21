Lauderdale County is moving forward with several infrastructure projects including looking for paving contractors and awarding several projects at the new government complex off 22nd Avenue.
On Monday, the Board of Supervisors approved adding several more roads to its to-do list and began the process of finding a contractor to handle the paving work.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said roads in the paving package include Fox Meadow Drive, Old Homestead Road, Van Zyverden Road, Oak Street, Pineridge Road, Lockard Lake Road, Woodland Ridge Road, Woodland Circle and Lockwood Place.
Additional roads added to the project Monday include Buntin Gunn Road, Lizelia Road — between Briarwood and John C Stennis — 26th Avenue, Russell Topton Road, Russell Marion Road, Omitted Road, Homestead Road, Old 8th Street Road — between 65th Avenue and North Lakeland — and North Lakeland.
The paving work will be done with a mixture of internet use tax funds and bond funds, Mayatt said.
While the county looks to advertise for bids on paving, the Board of Supervisors on Monday accepted bids for two projects and awarded them to the lowest bidder.
A landscaping package for the new courthouse being built at the Old Village Fair Mall site off of 22nd Avenue was awarded to J&J Contractors at a cost of $469,000. The landscaping package will tie in with the landscaping around the new Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department next door and help make the area more attractive.
Supervisors also awarded a $890,816 bid from Davidson Hauling Inc. to create a boulevard connecting the government complex to 22nd Avenue.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty said the bid was to build the boulevard from start to finish.
“This is for the asphalt, curb and gutter from 22nd Avenue up to the building,” he said.
When designing the government complex, the county purposefully chose to locate its buildings near the back of the property to leave parcels adjacent to 22nd Avenue open for private development. The boulevard is also being built with the expectation other roads and drainage systems will need to be tied in as the properties are developed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.