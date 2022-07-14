Cases of coronavirus among Mississippians have continued to climb as variants of the virus spread throughout the country.

+3 New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant tha…

Mississippi Department of Health data report 1,732 new cases were detected among residents in the 24-hour period ending July 11 and 338 Mississippians were hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 850,000 positive cases have been reported and 12,560 people have died in Mississippi.

Despite the rise in cases throughout much of the state, Lauderdale County is one of 11 counties where transmission is low. CDC recommendations for low transmission areas include staying up-to-date with vaccination and booster shots and to get tested if symptoms emerge.

Those who are showing symptoms, had a positive Covid-19 test or were exposed to the virus are encouraged to wear a mask to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Oral antiviral medications such as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are available to many Mississippians to help combat the coronavirus among those testing positive. Residents who test positive for the virus are encouraged to talk with their doctor about whether oral antiviral therapy would be beneficial.

Mississippians also continue to have wide access to the coronavirus vaccines. Vaccinations are available for all residents six-months of age and older. Those needing help finding a local vaccine provider can call 877-978-6453 for assistance.

For more information about Covid-19, available treatments and how to stay safe visit msdh.ms.gov.