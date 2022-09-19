The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on Monday agreed to help Southeast High School with the construction of new baseball stands.
The board voted unanimously to purchase $5,000 of concrete to act as footings for the new seating.
Supervisor Kyle Rutledge, who brought the request to the board, said the school had already secured the donation of steel needed for the project.
“They’re having steel donated to tie into their bleachers,” he said. “It’s going to be covered. They’re getting all that donated.”
The request, he said, was for $10,000 of concrete that would be used to support the structure, however any level of assistance the county could provide would be very much appreciated.
“The steel company doesn’t provide concrete,” he said. “They need concrete for the footings and to tie everything together.”
Board President Jonathan Wells said he wasn’t opposed to helping out with the project and suggested using the last of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, which came to about $5,000.
“I know we had a little bit left in ARPA,” he said. “I would support you in giving that.”
The $5,000 will be set aside until the school can come up with the rest of the money needed to buy the concrete, Well said. Once they are ready to move forward, the county will issue a purchase order for the $5,000 amount.
“It’s not all of it, but they’re going to have to work to raise the rest,” he said. “They’ll have to get that before they move forward.”
In other business, the Board of Supervisors:
•Accepted a $129,812 bid from Cullum Construction LLC for a drainage project at the Lauderdale County Detention Center;
•Approved an amended contract agreement with Butler Snow, LLP for redistricting assistance that raised the funding cap from $25,000 to $35,000; and,
•Approved end-of-year transfers and orders needed to begin closing out the 2022 Fiscal Year and begin the 2023 Fiscal Year. FY23 begins October 1.
