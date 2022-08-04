County courthouse project continues

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department as the county looks to move into the space in several weeks. The building is expected to be ready shortly after Labor Day.
photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Contractors continue to add steel framing to the new Lauderdale County courthouse as the project moves toward a completion date sometime next year.

Lauderdale County ’s $50 million courthouse project along 22nd Avenue is continuing with contractors still on schedule and under budget.

In a meeting Monday, County Administrator Chris Lafferty told the board of supervisors he would be bringing them several change orders over the coming weeks to approve.

The change orders, he said, were for minor electrical issues, a concrete ramp and other small edits to the plan.

Sheathing encompases the rear side of the new Lauderdale County courthouse.
Overall, the project remains on schedule with the sheriff’s department looking to move into their new building in September and the new courthouse on track for a 2023 finish.

