County courthouse project continues

Lauderdale County ’s $50 million courthouse project along 22nd Avenue is continuing with contractors still on schedule and under budget.
In a meeting Monday, County Administrator Chris Lafferty told the board of supervisors he would be bringing them several change orders over the coming weeks to approve.
The change orders, he said, were for minor electrical issues, a concrete ramp and other small edits to the plan.
Overall, the project remains on schedule with the sheriff’s department looking to move into their new building in September and the new courthouse on track for a 2023 finish.
