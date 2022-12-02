County complex work continues on schedule

Construction of the $50 million county government complex off of 22nd Avenue is continuing on schedule and within budget, project managers said Thursday.
In a work session of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, LPK Architects’ Jim Smith gave the board an update on progress being made on the construction.
“On the basic building itself most of the brick are up,” he said. “The only thing we’re lacking on the brick is some of the columns on the rear.”
Smith said a few more windows need to be installed, but then the building will be sealed up.
Sheetrock, electrical and mechanical work is ongoing inside the building, Smith said, with the goal of getting the heat working by the end of the year. The heat is needed not just for workers’ comfort, he said, but also to control the humidity.
“It is very damp in there,” he said. “With this moisture we’re getting, all the rains, you cannot do any kind of serious finish in there as far as wood or the final painting of the floor.”
Supervisor Jonathan Wells said the county wanted to finish the building on time but not at the expense of quality. The board wants the building to be done right, he said, and if that means waiting for the humidity issues to be solved then that’s what they need to do.
“I know that being on time is a big deal, but being dry is more important,” he said.
Smith said there were several change orders the board would be asked to approve in the near future. The first, he said, was some changes to the Tax Collector’s office. Smith said the Tax Collector’s office requested the changes to better utilize the new space.
Additionally, Smith said a fence surrounding the back parking lot of the new courthouse building was set to be made from chain link, but LPK would like to change that to be an aluminum picket fence. The change would not only be more aesthetically pleasing, it would also match other fence called for in other parts of the government complex project.
“I think it would look a lot better, and it would serve a lot better,” Smith said.
A third change order called for aluminum screening to be installed over a secured parking area of the new courthouse. The screens would keep residents from seeing into the secure parking area, which would be used by judges and the district attorney.
Although there is still a lot of work to be done before the project reaches that point, Smith said prices for the screens are rising swiftly. If the county wanted to move forward with the secure parking, he said he would recommend ordering the materials now.
“We’ve been kicking this down the road awhile,” he said. “The problem is prices are starting to go up on them. I recommend if we’re ever gonna do it we go ahead and do it now and get that on in there.”
The parking screens were one of the items supervisors removed from the courthouse project at the beginning to ensure the project was within budget. As work has come in under budget, the board has begun adding items back in to the project as costs allow.
Finally, Smith said plans are being made to run a fiber optic cable between the new Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and the future courthouse to make communication and records sharing between law enforcement and the courts quick and easy. Contractors had previously installed a 4-inch conduit between the two buildings, he said, and the cable would easily fit inside.
“We’ve already got the conduit in there to do it with, so it’s just a matter of pulling that wire in there,” he said.
With the change orders below and funds allocated for landscaping, the boulevard connecting the government complex with 22nd Avenue and other finishing items, Smith said the project was still estimated to be $15,720 under budget.
