County awards bid for road department shop

The Lauderdale County Road Department will be getting a new centrally located maintenance shop after the board of supervisors on Tuesday accepted bids for the shop’s construction.
The project was awarded to J&J Contractors, of Collinsville, for a cost of $2.6 million.
Supervisor Kyle Rutledge said a central location for the road department is sorely needed, and the cost will be recouped in the time and labor saved by having more of the county’s resources under one roof.
“I just think it will make the road department more efficient,” he said.
Supervisor Joe Norwood Sr. said the move is long overdue.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said he is pleased with the bids received as several bidders came in lower than expected. Based on the design, he said he had set an estimated cost of $3.2 million, with the goal of getting the work done at about $3 million.
Supervisor Jonathan Wells said there are several reasons for the county to move toward a centralized road department. Efficiency, he said, is a big reason, but the county was also considering the age of its current garage facilities, modernization and the changing needs of the county’s road crews when reaching the decision.
“It’s time to upgrade,” he said. “It’s time to modernize, and this is going to get us there.”
The new facility will be built at the road maintenance department on Highway 39. The board of supervisors previously approved up to $3 million from the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.