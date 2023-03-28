As campaigns for state and county offices heat up, Lauderdale County officials are asking candidates to be strategic about placing political signage.
In a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Wayman Newell said spring has arrived in Mississippi and county crews will soon be breaking out the bush hogs. Poorly placed political signs, he said, can be a headache for the county’s mowing crews, who will either need to move the signs or risk damaging expensive equipment.
“It’s either going to cause damage or time and effort on our part,” he said.
Newell asked candidates to consider the need to mow around the signs and place them in areas where they will be easy to avoid.
In addition to candidates, Newell also asked Lauderdale County residents to keep mowing crews in mind. When motorists come across the mowers, he said, slow down and be cautious to keep both the drivers and the mowing crews safe.
In a March 16 news release, the Mississippi Department of Transportation reminded candidates political signs are not allowed in state highway rights-of-way and will be removed if discovered. Political signs are not only illegal in state rights-of-way, MDOT said, but can also block lines of sight and contribute to the state’s problem with litter.
Any signs found in state rights-of-way will be kept at the local MDOT maintenance facility for two weeks for candidates to pick up without a penalty. After the 2-week window, the signs will be thrown out.
Candidates needing information about specific rights-of-ways can contact their local MDOT office for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.