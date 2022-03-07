Two Lauderdale County roads will see needed improvements as road crews get set to begin overlay work.
Overlay projects involve applying a thin layer, usually about two inches, of asphalt on top of an existing road. The new surface helps prolong the road’s life and slow deterioration.
The board of supervisors on Monday approved a $52,500 overlay project for portions of Antioch Road and a $66,000 overlay project for portions of Charlie Johnson Road. The funds from the two projects will come from the county’s Bond Fund 384.
Work is also progressing on other county projects. Road Manager Rush Mayatt told the board that Buntin Gunn Road would be closed in coming weeks for a bridge project. The project was still in a preparation phase as contractors work to prepare temporary access roads and stage equipment, he said, but the road would likely be closed within 2-3 weeks.
The county is also expecting to see work begin soon on a road safety project paid for by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The project, which has been several years in the making, includes installing reflectors and other materials along county roads to improve safety for drivers.
Mayatt said bids for the road safety project had been approved, and the contractor was working with MDOT to coordinate the project. Barring further complications, he said residents could see work begin within the month.
In other business, the board of supervisors:
•set a tentative date of May 2 for a public hearing on the county’s comprehensive Solid Waste plan;
•discussed a request from Whynot Baseball Association for help with upgrades to the Whynot baseball fields; and,
•approved purchasing three three-quarter ton crew trucks on state contract for the Road Department.
