Lauderdale County supervisors on Thursday raised the price cap they had earlier set on redistricting as more work has yet to be done.
Redistricting is required after every census, which takes place every ten years. The board of supervisors in February agreed to hire Butler Snow LLP to assist with redrawing county supervisor, justice court and constable districts as well as rework the county’s voting precincts.
Under the original contract, supervisors set a cap on what the county would pay Butler Snow LLP at $25,000. In September, the board approved an additional $10,000 as the Jackson based law firm spent more hours incorporating feedback from county officials than expected.
Board Attorney Lee Thaggard on Thursday said Butler Snow is continuing to work with the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk and Election Commissioners to rework boundaries for voting precincts ahead of next year’s county elections. Now, he said, the county is again nearing the price cap for what the county agreed to pay.
Thaggard said he had spoken with Butler Snow attorney Parker Berry, who said the remaining redistricting work would cost an estimated $7,500 more than the $35,000 the board already approved. To be on the safe side, he recommended the board approve an additional $10,000.
The board has been hesitant to raise the price cap for redistricting as hiring Butler Snow to do the work has exceeded the county’s costs for previous redistricting efforts. Thaggard said the board originally went with the law firm to make sure the redistricting process was done right.
“We hired one of the leading redistricting experts in the Southeastern United States to do it right for us,” he said.
Thaggard also pointed out the board of supervisors has spent a lot more than $45,000 on things that have much less impact on county residents than making sure voters had equal representation in their elections. When it comes to voting rights issues, he said, it pays to get the best.
The board voted three to one to approve the additional $10,000 price cap, with Supervisor Joe Norwood voting against the increase. Supervisor Josh Todd was not present at the meeting.
“This is my third redistricting,” Norwood said. “This one cost us more than the last two.”
