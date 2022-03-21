Lauderdale County supervisors are gearing up for a busy summer with seven roads added to a list of projects.
In a meeting Monday, the board approved micro surfacing Point Wanita, Valley and Butts roads, overlaying Arundel, Centerville and NE Industrial Park roads and both micro surfacing and overlay work on Old Hwy 19 South.
The estimated cost for the projects is about $1.7 million, with $1.4 million coming from bond funds and $320,000 from the county’s allotment of use tax collections.
The $320,000 in use tax funds will be used on NE Industrial Park Road near Marion.
District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell said the board had discussed issues with the road in previous work sessions, but estimated costs were not available.
“We never knew the number of exactly how much it was, but we have discussed it in the work sessions more than once,” he said. “There’s several issues out there with the industrial park and the people that’s out there. The railroad issue is bad, and the road itself is bad. If we don’t do something, we’re going to lose it.”
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said he received the estimates last week and included them with his agenda for the board to review.
The board on Monday also began the process of finding contractors to do some of the road work. Supervisors approved advertising for bids for both micro surfacing and scrub seal treatment on Lauderdale County roads.
Mayatt said the bids would include some of the seven roads approved Monday as well as others the board had approved previously.
“I have a full list, date you’ve approved, everything,” he said.
Much of the work, Mayatt said, will need to be contracted out.
