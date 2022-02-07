A section of Rob Sims Road will no longer be a part of the county road network after the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to formally abandon it.
The board last fall received a petition from surrounding residents asking supervisors to abandon a 0.8 mile section of Rob Sims Road near Causeyville Whynot Road and allow local landowners to block it off.
In response, the board voted in its Dec. 16 meeting to hold a hearing to see if there was justification to approve the request.
Eric Smith, who lives near the section of Rob Sims Road, spoke in support of the petition Monday, telling the board the road doesn’t provide a benefit, but it has several downsides.
“It doesn’t offer any main access to anywhere. It acts only as a cut-through,” he said. “I’ve driven every road around this, and to use this road only shortens your distance going towards Butler (Alabama) by 58 seconds. There’s no one that’s gonna use this road as a main access to greatly shorten their distance or time to anywhere.”
Although the road isn’t heavily trafficked by locals, Smith told the board it's a popular spot for illegal dumping.
“People from other areas of the county, as well as people living on the paved end of Rob Sims often use the road to discard furniture and other unwanted items,” he said. “I’ve found mail on the side of the road from as far as Marion, and I’ve found mail from as close as half a mile. People are using the areas of the road to dump trash all the time.”
The section of road, which is unpaved, Smith said, is also a popular mud-riding spot for large trucks and ATVs. Those vehicles leave large ruts, damaging the road and causing excessive maintenance for county road workers, he said.
If the county agreed to abandon the section of road, Smith said the surrounding landowners were planning to put up gates to keep vehicles out.
District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge said he had heard from two residents in addition to Smith, both of whom supported having the county abandon the road. None of the supervisors reported hearing from anyone opposed to the road’s abandonment.
Mississippi Code 65-7-121 lays out the process and considerations county supervisors must weigh when deciding whether or not to abandon a road.
The code section says the board must find the section does not provide primary access to occupied properties, has such low traffic that it serves no substantial purpose, hasn’t been maintained as part of the road system for five years, that the public interest don’t require the road to remain open or that it is in the public interest to abandon the section.
Based on the information presented, Board Attorney Lee Thaggard said the board had sufficient reason to abandon the section of road.
In a unanimous vote, the board approved the resolution to abandon the section of Rob Sims Road, and Road Manger Rush Mayatt said road crews would put up signs informing drivers the road was closed.
Mississippi Code 65-7-121
(1) The board of supervisors of any county may, upon its own motion or upon the petition of any interested resident of the county, by resolution spread upon its minutes, declare any section of the county road system abandoned upon its finding that one or more of the following circumstances are applicable to the section in question:
(a) The section does not provide primary access to occupied properties;
(b) Traffic on the section has for a period of at least ten (10) consecutive years been intermittent and of such low volume that no substantial public purpose is being served thereby;
(c) The board of supervisors has, for a period of at least the previous five (5) consecutive years, not maintained such section as part of the county road system; or
(d) For any reason, the public interest or convenience does not require the section to remain open to the public or that it is in the public interest or convenience to close, vacate and abandon the section.
