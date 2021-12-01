The Meridian City Council will consider a plan to give city employees a raise at the start of the new year.
In a work session Tuesday, Human Resources Director Chrissie Walker told the council the city’s administration developed a plan to give $1,200 raises to civilian city employees and $1,800 raises to uniformed police officers.
“The administration’s recommendation is to raise pay for everyone,” she said.
The cost of the pay raises would come to about $459,600, Walker said. The city would also need to increase allocations for taxes and contributions to the state retirement system, she said, which would run about $115,000. The total amount needed for the raises would be about $574,000 annually.
Chief Financial Officer Brandye Latimer said she was confident the money could be found within the budget. The city would need to find a little more than half the cost of the raises to implement them this year, as the 2021 fiscal year is already underway.
Additionally, funding for raises within the police department is already allocated after the city council voted 4-1 Nov. 16 to take funding from 12 vacant positions within the police department to give officers raises.
The full $574,000 would need to be included in next year’s budget, which would begin Oct. 1, 2022.
Councilmen Dwayne Davis and Joseph Norwood said they supported pay raises for all city employees, but wanted to move forward with the raises for the police department while the city looked for the money to fund raises for other departments.
“Why are we procrastinating?” Davis asked.
Walker, however, said the council would need to provide more details about the police department raises for that plan to move forward.
“We need more directions than just take the money from the 12 billets and give the police department a raise,” she said.
Councilman George Thomas recommended putting the administration’s plan to raise pay for all city departments on the agenda for the Dec. 7 meeting. He said the council could vote on the raises going into effect Jan. 1.
“Put it on the agenda, vote on it and make it effective Jan. 1,” he said.
The council also agreed to put a cap on the raises. Employees making $60,000 per year or more would not be eligible for a raise. Additionally, raises would be altered to avoid pushing an employee’s pay over $60,000.
The plan, if passed by the council, is expected to push some employees outside the pay bands set for city positions. Thomas said the council would need to come back after the raises had been implemented to address any pay band issues.
“Once we get that, Chrissie will come back and tell us how to adjust the pay bands,” he said.
Paving projects
In other business, the city council heard an update on a proposed $6 million bond for paving projects.
Tray Hairston, with Butler Snow, LLC, said Mississippi Development Bank had come back with an interest rate of 1.72% for the bond, which would be paid for with the city’s allocation of internet use tax collections.
Hairston said the next step would be for the council to vote on accepting the interest rate and issuing the bonds.
The issue is scheduled to be taken up at the city council’s Dec. 16 meeting.
