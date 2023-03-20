The Meridian City Council on Tuesday is expected to take action on several ongoing projects around town.
Firstly, the council is set to vote to begin the process of issuing $5 million in bonds for upgrades to the city’s parks and recreation facilities. The upgrades include repaving parking lots, turf infields, pickleball courts, playgrounds and more.
The council is expected to vote on two resolutions related to the parks bond. The first resolution will hire professionals and give them the authority to approach the Mississippi Development Bank about a bond issue. In previous bond issues, the council has opted to use the law firm Butler Snow as its go between the city and the bank.
The second resolution is an intent resolution, which outlines what the city is planning to do and why. This resolution sets the guidelines for spending the bond funds and helps both the city and the city council understand what the parks project should look like when complete.
Once the two resolutions are approved, the council will be able to get quotes on interest rates and repayment terms for the $5 million bond. Getting quotes does not obligate the council to move forward with the bond issue, and it will still be possible for the city to back out if the interest rates come back above what is expected.
If everything goes smoothly, the city will likely see bond funds arriving in its accounts in about 90 days.
In other business, the City Council is expected to vote on an agreement with P.A.S.S. Security to provide security to city-owned buildings.
The council learned in November that the recent closure of the Jackson Greyhound terminal increased traffic at Union Station beyond what the current security can handle. Community Development staff said Meridian Police Department tried to respond, but low staffing levels sometimes made that impossible.
The council tasked Community Development with drawing up the needed manpower, shifts and duties it needed from a private security company to put out for bids and help the council understand the scope of the issue.
The City Council meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the third floor auditorium at City Hall.
