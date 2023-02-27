The Meridian City Council on Tuesday is set to hear from several concerned residents about issues in the community as well as further discussions on dealing with litter and the city’s EPA consent decree.
Kimberly Hill, of Turning Heads Salon, is scheduled to address the council about a sewer backup at her business. Councilman Dwayne Davis previously asked the city’s Public Works about the issue in a February 21 meeting, and Deputy Public Works Director Mike Van Zandt had said he would investigate to find out more.
Staff with Waggoner Engineering, which is overseeing the city’s consent decree, are also set to address with the council along with Public Works staff.
Public Works Director David Hodge said the item had been added to the work session agenda by the council, but it is his understanding council members wanted more information about ongoing projects related to the consent decree.
In addition to its contract with Waggoner Engineering, the city also has contracts with Kimley-Horn, which is overseeing the physical infrastructure projects and has been working to develop a hydraulic model for the city, and Neel-Schaffer, which has been working to plan and design improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Littering fines increased
In Tuesday’s work session the council is also set to discuss signage reminding people not to litter and to help keep the community clean. The move comes after the city council last week voted to sharply increase the penalties for littering from $75 to $500 for a first offense.
Fines for second and third offenses were also lifted to $700 and $1,000.
Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey, who supported the changes, said she wants to make people think twice before throwing trash out on the ground. She said she has seen drivers open their car door at a stoplight, place a fast food bag on the ground and drive away.
In addition to raising the fines, Lindsey said she wants the city to put up signage and work to grow public awareness of the city’s anti-littering ordinance to reduce the amount of trash on Meridian’s streets.
Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said enforcing anti-littering ordinances is difficult as it is hard to prove who threw something out without seeing it first hand. With her department still looking to hire additional officers, she said a lack of manpower also makes citing residents for littering a tough task.
Young said she was not aware of any citations issued for littering since taking over as chief in 2021.
Lindsey, who has been critical of the police department’s leadership, said she believes cracking down on littering and other petty crimes would translate into a higher clearance rate for felony offenses.
“If you can get some the little stuff, maybe we can start getting some of the big stuff,” she said.
Councilman George Thomas, who voted against the increase in fines, said tougher penalties won’t make much of a difference if the ordinance isn’t enforced. The anti-littering ordinance also bans fliers on vehicles and signs on street light and power poles, he said, but that is not stopping people from putting them up.
The council approved amending the city’s ordinance with the increased fine amounts by a 3-2 vote. Council persons Lindsey, Davis and Romande Walker voted for the change. Councilmen Thomas and Joe Norwood Jr. voted no.
