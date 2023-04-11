The Meridian City Council on Tuesday is expected to dig deeper into the needs of the city’s animal control department as it weighs a request to create additional jobs.
Meridian Police Department, which is over animal control, is working to fill three full-time positions for animal control officers and has asked the council to create the position of animal control supervisor. The need for a supervisor came into focus after Lauderdale County opened its own animal shelter in Marion in 2021. Prior to that, the county shared the city's space and helped with the animal control duties.
The animal control supervisor position has been approved by Meridian Civil Service Commission, but has not yet been brought to a vote by the City Council. Since it is a new position, the supervisor job must be approved by the council before it can be advertised and applications accepted.
Council members have taken several steps to address issues with the city’s animal control department, including forming an advisory committee in October 2022 to make recommendations on how the department can improve.
The advisory committee is tasked with helping animal control rebuild after years of neglect, improve community relations and improve outcomes for both officers and animals at the city’s shelter.
After the April 4 council meeting, Councilman Dwayne Davis, who serves as president of the City Council, said he expected Tuesday’s discussion to include members of the advisory committee and police department, as well as council members and other city officials.
The council is expected to get an update from Lt. Patrick Gale about where the police department stands in the hiring process for additional animal control officers. With existing positions, department heads can make a request for the civil service commission to advertise the job for applications. The application window normally stays open for about 30 days and qualified applicants are then tested.
Once testing is complete, the commission approves a list of applicants who meet the requirements and pass the test, which is then sent to the department head. Lists stay valid for one year.
In a March 28 meeting, Gale told council members the current list of qualified applicants had been exhausted and the department needed civil service to reopen the position for more people to apply.
In addition to animal control’s staffing challenges, Davis said Tuesday’s conversation will also include the animal control facilities. He said the council wants to look at what is needed as far as upgrades and repairs, as well as what the long-term need is for a new facility.
