The Meridian City Council members are expected to vote Tuesday whether or not to throw out bids for transportation service for city residents as the council works to make sure companies are bidding on the same things.
The council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. in the auditorium on the third floor of city hall.
The action comes after several weeks of discussions with the council, Choctaw Transit, Caring Hearts and Dream Chasers about what services the city expects and what the contract should include.
In a work session last week, council members and representatives from Choctaw Transit, the city’s current transportation provider, worked to clear up confusion and gain an understanding of exactly what the city’s contract entailed.
Council member Joseph Norwood Jr. said it was his understanding the only difference between Choctaw Transit’s current contract and the contract being awarded was that the new contract did not include office space.
“I think the only thing missing was us giving you the facilities,” he said.
The council learned office space was not included during its Nov. 6 council meeting. Choctaw Transit Director Jeremy Bell said the company would likely need to increase its bid if the space was not added.
Council member Romande Walker said she was against adding the office space to the contract. The council had previously heard from two other transit companies, Caring Hearts and Dream Chasers, who claimed they could provide transportation service without office space.
“If everyone else understood there’s no building added, Choctaw Transit should understand there’s no building added,” she said.
Walker said it would be unfair to accept Choctaw Transit’s bid and then add in the office space perk when the lack of office space was already factored in to their competitors’ pricing. If council members wanted to include office space, she said the city should start the bid process over again to be fair to everyone.
The city council has been working under a 90-day extension contract with Choctaw Transit to continue service while the city works through the bid process. Norwood said putting the service back out for bids would mean exceeding that 90-day extension.
“If we go back to bids we’re going to have a lapse in coverage,” he said.
Council member George Thomas said the council would have to decide what it wants to do. The most likely outcome, he said, was that the council would ask Choctaw Transit for an additional 30-day extension while it rebids the service.
“I guess we’ll decide next council meeting,” he said. “We’ll vote it up or down and go from there.”
Bell said he was willing to work with the city to resolve some of the concerns but could not guarantee an extension would be approved. That, he said, would be an issue for his administration and legal teams to decide.
