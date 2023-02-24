Council seeks more info on 22nd Ave bridge fix

The Meridian City Council hopes to glean more information in an upcoming work session about potential repairs to the 22nd Avenue bridge.
The bridge, which is part of the city’s $4 million revitalization project along Sela Ward Parkway, sustained some damage during the installation of sidewalks. Neel-Schaffer engineer Gabe Faggard, who is the project manager for the Seal Ward project, previously told the council the bridge will need to be addressed.
Meridian Deputy Public Works Director Mike Van Zandt asked the council on Tuesday to approve an $39,772 engineering services agreement with Garver Inc. to design a project to fix the bridge and help with the bidding process. Garver, Van Zandt said, is the state’s go-to firm for complex bridge projects such as 22nd Avenue.
Under the agreement, Garver will take the project from inception to accepting a contractor’s bid. Van Zandt said the project will be bid through the city, but Garver staff will be on hand to answer technical questions contractors may have.
An estimate of how much the repair itself would cost was not immediately available, Van Zandt said.
Addressing the 22nd Avenue bridge is a priority for the city after Faggard informed the council last year that the bridge did not meet current design specifications. Simply put, he said, the bridge is too steep.
So long as the city keeps the bridge in good shape, there will not be a problem, Faggard said. If the issues go unaddressed, however, and the bridge needs to be replaced, he said the city would have to build something more like the 18th Avenue overpass, which bypasses Front Street completely.
Under the contract with Garver, the firm would have 30 days to design the project and 30 days to work through the bid process, Van Zandt said. The cost for the engineering services would be paid for out of the city’s internet use tax funds.
Councilman Dwayne Davis said the project, which is related to the Sela Ward Parkway revitalization project, should be taken out of the funds set aside for that work. An exact amount remaining in that fund was not immediately available.
Without more information on what funding is available, Davis said the council will need to wait and discuss the contract further at its next work session, set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Hopefully by then, he said, the city will be able to get the figures the council needs to make an informed decision.
Highway 80 bridge
Another bridge in Meridian also needed council action in Tuesday’s meeting. Van Zandt asked the council to approve a $65,860 amendment to the city’s professional services contract with Waggoner Engineering.
The city, working with Waggoner, had previously awarded the bridge replacement project on Highway 80 to Joe McGee Construction in October 2022 at a cost of $3,359,247. The city, engineering firm and contractor have since been working to finalize a contract for the work.
Van Zandt said the amendment should be the last step before work on the bridge will begin. The contract, he said, gives Joe McGee 300 days to complete the work, which would be Nov. 5.
The Highway 80 bridge project is being funded through the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair program.
