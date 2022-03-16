Council seeks lower interest rate on MAX bond

The Meridian City Council is looking to take advantage of low interest rates to save money on an $18 million bond fund established to support The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
The bond fund, which was passed in 2017 to help fund the museum’s $50.8 million construction, has a payoff date of 2037.
In a council meeting Tuesday, Nnamdi Thompson, with Government Consultants Inc., told the council refinancing the bond would save the city money.
“Rates are low, and we have the ability to refinance this particular issue and save money,” he said.
Thompson said the city is paying between 3.875% and 5% in interest on its bond supporting The MAX. Refinancing, he said, would lower the interest rate to 2.06%.
“Right now, we’re talking $788,000 in savings,” he said.
In addition to the interest savings, Thompson said the city could see savings from interest on escrow funds. As part of the refinancing process, the city would need to put some funds in an escrow account, which would pay interest on the city’s money while it sits.
Any interest earned from the escrow account would be additional savings, Thompson said.
Refinancing the bond would not extend the city’s repayment schedule, Thompson said. The city would stay on track to pay off the bond in 2037.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to begin the process of refinancing the bond at a lower rates. Government Consultants Inc. and Butler Snow LLC will talk with banks to receive bids on the bond, and come back to the city council with a proposal.
Thompson said the bond could be ready for the council to approve April 27.
In other business, the city council approved:
•A $125,000 bid from Construction Plus LLC for demolition of 21 condemned structures;
•Submitting a Project Safe Neighborhood grant request to Mississippi Department of Public Safety for funds to purchase radios for the police department;
•Authorizing funding for summer internships within city departments; and
•Reappointing Gwendolyn Hardaway to the Meridian Municipal Separate School District Board.
