Council seeks info on unfilled positions before hiring

The Meridian City Council is asking for more information regarding unfilled city positions and is hesitant to fund new hires until it gets it.
In a meeting Monday, council members and Public Works employees argued over whether funding or filling a position should come first. Public Works asked for three senior equipment operator positions to be funded for the paving crew.
The council had previously taken funding from unfilled positions throughout city departments — with the exceptions of the police and fire departments — and moved it to the legislative fund, which the council controls. The request by Public Works is to return funding for those three positions at a cost of about $141,000.
Ward 2 Councilman and Council President Dwayne Davis said he would like to see Public Works use funds from other empty positions to make the initial hire and then request the salary funding be returned by the council.
“Don’t you all have some more unfilled billets you all could use those funds for these,” he said.
Davis said the council had requested information on unfilled positions throughout the city and needed that information to make an informed decision about where the money would come from.
“Right now we’re at a standstill until I get the information that’s been requested and find out a little bit more about what’s going on,” he said.
During the annual budget planning, the City of Meridian sets aside an amount equal to 12 months salary and fringe benefits for each position across the city’s departments. When jobs go unfilled or are filled later in the year, the funding that would be used to pay someone in that position goes unused.
Councilman George Thomas said the city could have upwards of $500,000 in unpaid salaries that could be put to better use. The council, he said, wasn’t opposed to hiring the three operators, but more information was needed to know where the money would come from.
“If you all can get us the information, we can do the money,” he said.
At the request of Mayor Jimmie Smith, the council voted on an order formally requesting the information on unfilled positions. Smith said he wanted the council order to make sure there was no confusion about what information the council was seeking.
Pubic Works Director David Hodge said the city’s 10-man paving crew was currently operating with just seven men, which could present a safety risk. Paving, he said, would have to stop until the council provided funds to fill the three empty seats.
“We’ll have to freeze paving until we get the money,” he said.
Paving Bond
The city also presented council members with a revised version of a paving project that would be financed with bonds. The city had previously presented a $15 million plan, $12 million plan and $7 million plan as it worked to get the votes needed to move the project forward.
Public Works Assistant Director Mike Van Zandt said the new version of the plan would pave up to 20 miles of streets throughout the city without having to raise taxes.
Council members have questioned a bond issue, which would be paid with the city’s allocation of internet use tax funds, when the use tax funds could be put directly toward paving without taking on additional debt.
With the current economics of paving, Van Zandt said it makes more sense to do a lump sum instead of smaller projects over the course of several years.
“We know that petroleum prices are going to continue to rise, inflation is going to continue to rise and interest rates are going to continue to rise,” he said. “Since this discussion started, the Fed has increased interest rates three-quarters of a point. That directly impacts what we can do.”
As an example, Van Zandt pointed to the paving of 8th Street. When the project was done in 2022, the city paid about $520,000. Less than a year later, he said the same project would cost $642,000.
“That’s not going to change,” he said. “That’s a trend we’re going to see continue for at least two years. We know that.”
Van Zandt said contractors are already planning their summer projects, and the city needs to move quickly to get in the front of the line.
Davis said he still has concerns about how any future bond funds would be used. The city previously passed a $6 million paving bond in 2020 and another in 2021, but many of the roads the council asked to be paved were not touched.
Without some way to ensure the council’s input is considered, Davis said he would have trouble supporting additional borrowing for paving projects.
The council is considering a separate $5 million bond issue for improvements to the city’s parks. Council members voted Tuesday to authorize the law firm Butler Snow LLP to see what interest rates and payment terms the council could expect if it chooses to go forward.
Davis said he wants Meridian residents to understand the council has approved information gathering only and had not agreed to more borrowing.
