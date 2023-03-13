The Meridian City Council has a lot to discuss as it heads into a busy work session Tuesday.
First up on the agenda is Tray Hairston with the law firm Butler Snow LLP. Hairston has been helping the city get a better picture of the financial markets and the funds needed to issue two general obligation bonds.
Mayor Jimmie Smith has asked the council to issue a $5 million bond for parks and recreation upgrades and a separate bond for approximately 20 miles of paving.
In a February 28 work session, Hairston said on a $5 million bond the city could expect an interest rate of 4-5% with a 10-year repayment term. The cost to the city would be $650,000 to $700,000 each year.
Smith’s plan is to use some of the city’s internet use tax funds to pay for the paving bond. Meridian is set to receive roughly $3 million per year in internet use tax, with about $1.2 million already set aside to pay for two $6 million paving bonds issued in 2020 and 2021. That leaves about $1.8 million unencumbered.
Internet use tax can only be spent roads, bridges, water and sewer infrastructure. Payment on the parks bond would need to come from somewhere else in the general fund.
Christmas lights
The council is also set to hear again from Jubilee Decor, which has pitched the city an idea for a drive-through holiday lights display at Bonita Lakes.
The company previously talked to the council about a custom light display in a February 14 work session and was invited to come back with full presentation. The cost for the display was quoted at $503,000, but Jubilee Decor said its research showed cities could recoup 70%-80% of the cost in the first year.
Jubilee Decor used the example of Brandon, which saw more than 41,000 visitors to its light display last year. The city charged $19 per vehicle, bringing in about $779,000.
Community Development Director Craig Hitt said there would be some first-time costs in addition to the lights themselves, but it likely wouldn’t take long to see a profit.
To have the display ready for the 2023 holiday season, the council would need to approve the plan and come up with half of the cost, about $250,000, by the end of March.
Consent decree
Tuesday’s work session will also be an opportunity for council members to hear the latest on the EPA consent decree from Waggoner Engineering. The firm has been providing the council with quarterly updates on consent decree projects, programs and funding.
The council is expected to move forward with an additional bond issue this year to help fund the consent decree work. A $41 million bond issued in 2020 is almost exhausted and the city is anticipating a second bond of the same size will be needed.
Water rates for Meridian residents are set to go up 9% each year until 2025 to pay debt service on the consent decree bonds.
The city also has about $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, about $8 million from the city and about $8 million from a state dollar-for-dollar matching grant, to put toward consent decree projects. Those funds are being used for ongoing sewer and stormwater work in the medical district and other water and sewer infrastructure throughout town.
Waggoner will also discuss policy and staffing changes in the city’s Public Works Department that aims to prevent the city’s infrastructure from falling back into disrepair. The city has been told additional positions will need to be created and funded under Public Works to meet the consent decree’s requirements.
