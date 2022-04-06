Council moves ahead on improvements to city hall lawn

The Meridian City Council is working to move several projects forward by bringing in consultants to help develop plans.
In a meeting Tuesday, the council approved contracts with Waggoner Engineering and Neel-Schaffer, Inc. for professional services to benefit city projects.
City Hall Improvements
Electrical and sidewalk improvements for the front lawn of City Hall are in the design phase after the Meridian City Council approved a $12,000 contract with Neel-Schaffer, Inc. to draw up the specifications.
The council has previously discussed the need for additional power outlets and improved sidewalks for the front lawn, which serves as an event space for downtown events such as Bud and Burgers, Allie Cat Run and Festival, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and more.
Public Works Director David Hodge said Neel-Schaffer is highly experienced with electrical design projects and has worked with the city in the past to develop upgrades that meet the city’s needs.
The total project, Hodge said, will likely cost about $100,000 when complete. After the designs are complete, he said the council could look at bidding out work that couldn’t be done in house.
“Part will be done in house, but part of the electrical will have to be bid out,” he said.
Councilman Dwayne Davis said he’d like to see a construction schedule that takes into account upcoming events on the front lawn. With celebrations already planned thought the spring and summer, he said it may be the construction phase would need to wait until winter.
Once the City Hall improvements are finished, the city could look to expand the upgrades to other parts of downtown.
Councilman George Thomas said downtown is seeing increasing activity with more and more events being added. While the council is hopeful that growth will continue, he said adding additional outlets and utility connections in other downtown spaces may be necessary to accommodate the events’ needs.
Garbage Bids
The city council is also getting ready to review requests for proposals for garbage service to the City of Meridian. On Tuesday, the council approved a general services agreement with Waggoner Engineering in the amount of $35,000 to help them review the RFPs and make a selection.
The council previously contracted with Waggoner to help develop the advertisement for RFPs to make sure it included everything the city needed. Hodge explained the city’s needs in a garbage service provider were complex and encouraged bringing Waggoner onboard to help navigate the process.
RFPs for garbage service are due April 15, Hodge said Tuesday. Once received, Waggoner Engineering, Mayor Jimmie Smith and members of the city administration will meet to review the proposals and compare them to the city’s needs.
Barring unforeseen complications, Hodge said the committee could have a recommendation for the council in June.
The Meridian City Council also addressed other projects Tuesday, including:
•approved a resolution for a $3.2 million RAISE grant application from the U.S. Department of Transportation. If approved, the grant would be used for design, engineering and right-of-way acquisition for an improvement project on North Hills Street; and,
•approved paying $78,000 to AT&T to relocate a fiber optic utility cable along Hwy 80. The cable had to be relocated before the city could move forward bidding out a bridge repair project nearby. Hodge said the the project is moving forward, but the bridge will likely remain closed to vehicles for 18 months.
