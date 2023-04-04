Council looks to address Animal Control staffing

The Meridian City Council is looking to beef up staffing at the city’s animal control facility by working to fill vacant positions and creating a new billet.
In a March 28 work session, council members talked with police department administration, which is over animal control, about what needs to happen.
Lt. Patrick Gale told the council animal control is currently funded for four full-time animal control officer positions. However, he said, only one of those positions is filled.
To fill a position in the city government, a department head must send a request to Meridian’s Civil Service Commission requesting civil service reopen the position for applications. Once the commission votes to reopen the position, it is advertised — usually for 30 days — for jobs seekers to apply, after which qualified applicants are invited in for testing.
At the end of the process, which takes several months, civil service will send the department head a list of candidates who passed the test and have the necessary qualifications to be hired. The department head can then set up interviews with the applicants to decide which person will be a good fit.
The candidate lists stay valid for one year, allowing department heads to hire multiple employees for identical positions or find a replacement if an initial hire doesn’t work out.
Gale said the police department’s current list of qualified applicants for animal control officers has been exhausted, and the police department is working to submit a request to civil service to reopen the position.
City Attorney Will Simmons said the city can look to implement a similar process with animal control as it does with other high turnover positions such as police officers and firefighters. With those positions, he said, the city has a continuous application and testing process with qualified applicants being constantly added to the hiring list.
In addition to filling the animal control officer positions, the council is also looking to create a new position of animal control supervisor. The supervisor position has already been approved by the Civil Service Commission, but any new jobs must also be approved by the council.
Once the new supervisor position is approved, Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young will be able to submit a request to the Civil Service Commission to begin the hiring process for that job as well.
