The Meridian City Council on Tuesday dug a bit deeper into potential interest rates, payment schedules and funding sources as the city looks to move forward with bonds for parks and recreation and paving projects.
Mayor Jimmie Smith has requested the council consider a $5 million bond for improvements and upgrades at city parks. He is also asking the council to pass a separate bond for paving.
Tray Hairston with Butler Snow LLP, who has helped the city with previous bond issues, said the city was looking at issuing a general obligation bond, also called a GEO bond, for the parks upgrades. A $5 million bond with a 10-year repayment term would likely come in at an interest rate between 4-5%, he said, and annual payments on the bond would be about $650,000 to $700,000.
GEO bonds are not tied to a particular funding source for repayment and are pledged “with the full faith and credit of the city of Meridian,”
Hairston said. That means the city is agreeing to pay back the money, even if it means raising taxes.
The difference between the proposed parks bond and previous bonds approved by the council is that the city will not be allowed to use internet use tax to repay the bond. Internet use tax can only be spent on infrastructure projects related to roads, bridges, water and sewer.
While the city’s plan to overhaul the parks includes paving, Hairston said he would have to do more research to know which paving projects would be eligible for use tax and which would not. At first glance, he said, paving roads that go through parks would likely be okay, but parking lots would be harder to justify under the use tax guidelines.
“I need to study that,” he said. “Right now, my gut says no.”
The city could look at splitting the parks project into two separate bonds, with use tax being used to pay the bond on eligible projects and other funds covering a separate bond for turf infields, fencing, parking lots and other improvements, Hairston said.
Although the council has been mildly receptive to a bond for parks, it has been less enthusiastic about a paving bond. First brought to the council in November, the city’s proposal for paving has been reduced from $15 million to under $7 million as the city administration works to win council support.
Hairston said a potential paving bond would likely be very similar to the parks bond in terms of interest rate and payment schedule. The difference, he said, is that the internet use tax could be used to pay the full bond amount.
Internet use tax is a 7% tax for online purchases enacted by the state legislature in 2018. Under the program, municipalities were set to receive increasing amounts of the tax, with the disbursements phased in over four years.
In 2023, the first year for municipalities to receive their full allotment, the city of Meridian is expecting to receive roughly $3 million in use tax funds. Approximately $1.2 million of the city’s use tax is already allocated to pay debt service on two $6 million paving bonds passed by the council in 2020 and 2021.
Smith has encouraged the council to do a bond issue to “catch up” on paving. In 2021, the city received a paving index outlining the condition of each of the city’s roads and what maintenance projects needed to be done. The index showed a minimum annual investment of $6.4 million was needed to maintain the city’s current paving conditions, however the City Council has not allocated money for paving in its annual budget.
Councilman Dwayne Davis has pushed for the city to pave roads using the remaining $1.8 million of use tax each year instead of taking on additional debt. Paving would take longer, he said, but the city would be putting money directly into its infrastructure instead of paying on interest.
Public Works has pushed back against Davis’ suggestion citing inflation and rising petroleum prices that are driving up costs associated with paving. Assistant Public Works Director Mike Van Zandt said the purchasing power of $1.8 million simply wouldn’t be enough for the city to keep up with needed repairs.
Use tax funds are supposed to be spent within a year of receiving them, and Hairston said his firm had begun seeing the Mississippi Department of Revenue claw back unused funds from municipalities that didn’t move fast enough. Whether the City Council chooses to obligate its use tax to pay bonds or spend each year’s allotment directly on paving, he said the city needed to make sure it didn’t leave unused funds sitting for too long.
“You can pay as you go, or you can leverage it,” he said. “At the end of the day, they want you to use it.”
No action has been taken by the council to move forward with either bond proposal. To take the next step, the council will need to vote on a resolution giving Hairston’s firm permission to talk with banks and get quotes on exact interest rates and repayment terms.
