The Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved a plan to make $5 million in upgrades and repairs to city parks and recreational facilities.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved two resolutions needed to begin the process of issuing bonds to pay for the work. Prior to signing off on the bonds, however, the council plans to make sure the funds are directed to the proper projects.
“Before we vote to pass this, we’re going to specify specific projects,” Councilman George Thomas said.
Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams previously presented a plan to overhaul the city’s parks and recreational facilities to the council.
The plan calls for paving parking lots and roads at Northeast, Phil Hardin, Sammie Davidson, Jaycee, Q.V. Sykes and Highland parks, as well as the golf cart trail at Lakeview Golf Course, at a cost of $1.05 million.
In addition to paving, baseball fields at Q.V. Sykes and Phil Hardin will receive turf infields, tennis courts at Northeast and Sammie Davidson will be resurfaced, fencing projects will be completed at Northeast and Phil Hardin, playgrounds will be installed at Sammie Davidson, Jaycee Soccer Complex and more. The total cost for the upgrades is estimated at $2.25 million.
Adams’ plan also includes $1 million for work on the Frank Cochran Center at Highland Park, which has been closed since it was damaged in a fire in 2019. The city has contracted with Davis Purdy Architects to design a new center that better suits the city’s needs.
Throughout the work, Adams pledged to be transparent with the council about what projects are being done, where the money is being spent and how long it will take before work was complete.
“Each project that we take on, we’ll tell you the start date, projected end date, where we’re at,” he said. “I like to be transparent about everything.”
Adams said the repairs and upgrades to the city’s parks are a win for the community. Updated facilities, he said, are sorely needed.
“The community itself is long overdue for upgrades and improvements,” he said.
Councilman Dwayne Davis said residents should know the bond issue is not expected to result in higher taxes. The city has some old bonds rolling off, he said, and the debt service on those should be enough to cover the payments on the new parks bond.
With the investment into the city’s parks, Thomas said he will be looking to see more tournaments and travel leagues make stops in Meridian. The city has hosted games in the past, he said, but tournament organizers found other venues as deferred maintenance took a toll on the city’s facilities.
“We’ve done it before,” he said. “We can do it again.”
The council’s action Tuesday starts the process of issuing bonds, but it is not yet a done deal. The next step will be for the city to get quotes on interest rates and repayment terms from the Mississippi Development Bank. After reviewing the rates, the council will need to vote again to finalize the bond process.
